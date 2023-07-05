Strangely enough, sporting events have become a hot spot for impeccable celebrity outfit sightings. You might catch Adele dressed to the nines in Fendi at the Super Bowl or Meghan Markle in a cute Staud set and heels at a basketball game. More recently though, some of your favorite stars brought their style A-games to Wimbledon 2023. The celebrity looks ranged from Kate Middleton’s minty-hued Balmain blazer to Iris Apatow’s sheer polka dot dress, worn with Mary Janes for that certified Gen-Z touch.

The formal daywear dress code was a popular guideline many spectators adhere to, as you’ll see ahead, but there were some rule breakers. Australian model Shanina Shaik, for instance, shied away from that aesthetic with her sheer top underneath a Canadian tuxedo. Thus far, the celebrity outfits at Wimbledon are providing everyone with endless summer fashion inspo, whether you want to tap into the naked dressing trend or a denim-on-denim lewk. And the best part is: you don’t have to follow tennis to appreciate or recreate any of the ensembles.

The tournament runs from June 26 to July 16, so as the matches heat up so, too, will the celebrity outfits. Check out the best looks so far ahead, and then bookmark this post as TZR will update it with more star-studded sightings.

Elle Fanning

Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Fanning sported a Loewe trench coat — the ultimate wardrobe staple — and paired it with an all-white ensemble, including a matching Loewe pouch bag on her arm.

Iris Apatow

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Apatow brought French girl vibes to the Wimbledon suite with a bold red lip and adorable patent leather Mary Janes.

Leslie Mann

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The actor went for a breezy floral dress paired with pointed white pumps.

Shanina Shaik

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Shaik brought a bit of festival fashion to the Wimbledon stands with this denim outfit.

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton, a Wimbledon regular, brought a touch of Princess Diana’s style to the court in this outfit. She wore a double-breasted blazer from Balmain, a pleated midi skirt, and pumps from Gianvito Rossi.