Sure, sporting events may not seem like the best place to source style inspiration; however, the Hollywood set has displayed some of their all-time chicest looks while sitting courtside at a NBA game. You might recall Kate Middleton’s vintage Chanel moment at the Celtics game last year or Adele’s Louis Vuitton monogram coat at a Golden State Warriors game in 2021. More recently on April 24, another A-lister turned an athletic occasion into a fashion show: Meghan Markle wore a pink outfit to the Lakers’ basketball game and the look was a sartorial slam dunk, scoring her major style points.

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the team’s playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Markle opted for a breezy linen pink blazer and matching shorts set from cult-favorite LA label Staud, which is fortunately still in stock — for now, that is. Adding a polished element to the look, she accessorized with Prada’s Saffiano Metal Clutch in taupe and coordinating beige heels.

Outfit aside, thanks to the NBA Instagram account, which posted a reels of the duo giggling and goofing off amid the game, fans were also able to see unfiltered and cute interactions between Markle and Prince Harry. Naturally, at one point, they were caught on the jumbotron’s kiss cam, too.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Additionally, if you feel like you just saw Markle’s name pop up on the internet, that’s because the royal recently revealed a dramatic hair transformation while making a surprise appearance on Misan Harriman’s TED Talk. As it turns out, it was her first public sighting in almost two months — the couple has stayed out of the spotlight following Markle’s decision to skip King Charles’ coronation. Harriman shared the pre-recorded message on his social media on April 24. And for those who haven’t seen her new hair yet, Markle is now a redhead (*gasps*).

With summer inching closer and closer, now’s the perfect time to shop Markle’s lightweight Staud set. And no, you don’t have to wear the two-piece to a sporting event, it works as a dressy date-night look or even for the office if your HR allows.