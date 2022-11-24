Kate Middleton’s simple yet elegant looks have earned the Princess of Wales a legion of fans. Timeless pieces like tailored blazers, coat dresses, and neutral-colored pumps are all hallmarks of her regal style. Likewise, all the handbag brands that Middleton owns are a fit for a modern-day princess. Take a look at her purses and you’ll notice that the royal’s favorites often encapsulate her signature style, which is polished and elegant.

Middleton, in particular, has a soft spot for British fashion brands: her most beloved handbag labels all happen to be based in London. For example, when it comes to evening clutches, she often gets them from Emmy London or Jimmy Choo. It’s worth noting that when it comes to her favorite accessories of all time, Middleton has no qualms about getting one in every color, too. (She loves her Natasha clutch from Emmy London so much, she owns it in 12 different colors!) The princess is loyal to her faves, and always keeps an assortment of classic options on hand.

Keep scrolling to see which bag brands Middleton keeps in her closet. If any of them appeal to you, pick up a purse or two from said label, too.

Emmy London

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal owns a total of 13 clutches from Emmy London, and 12 of them are her beloved Natasha style. Recently, she added a violet-hued iteration to her collection and carried it during a visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in June 2022. On that occasion, she teamed it with a pair of matching pumps, which also came from Emmy London. (Middleton is also a fan of the brand’s timeless footwear offerings.)

Mulberry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton owns at least 13 eye-catching handbags from Mulberry. One of her most beloved styles from the label is the Amberley satchel, which she owns in two colors: an all-white version that she uses in the spring/summer and a black croc-effect option for the fall/winter months. For her reunion with the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in February 2022, for instance, the royal put together a look that oozed polished elegance. And — you guessed it — the ensemble included a croc-effect Amberley purse.

Jimmy Choo

Samir Hussein/WireImage

You’d be hard pressed to find a celebrity out there who doesn’t own a glitzy bag from Jimmy Choo. Similar to Hollywood A-listers, Middleton is also fond of the label’s red carpet-worthy creations. She has a total of 10 clutches in her rotation and has worn them everywhere from award shows to garden parties. One of the noteworthy Jimmy Choo purses in her possession is the navy-hued Celeste clutch, pictured above.

Alexander McQueen

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

If you consider yourself a devoted Middleton fan, you probably know that she often wears Alexander McQueen dresses and tailored separates to her formal engagements. However, she also owns a number of boxy clutch bags from the British fashion house — and, according to the royal, they go equally well with casual or ceremonial attire. (As far as recent sightings go, she carried one to a state banquet in November 2022 alongside a jaw-dropping Jenny Packham gown, pictured above.)

Anya Hindmarch

RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images

Any time Middleton wants to throw a sartorial curveball your way, she will likely reach for a fun clutch from Anya Hindmarch. And while the royal is fond of the label’s fun designs, she doesn’t shy away from its more classic styles, either. In early 2022, for instance, the royal acquired a cream-colored, pearl-embellished purse, which may very well be one of the most elegant accessories in her collection. (Fun fact: The late Princess Diana often carried bespoke Anya Hindmarch purses, too.)