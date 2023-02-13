Not to point out the obvious, but on a standard football Sunday, you’re not going to witness many, or really, any sartorial highlights — unless you’re a fan of the team’s color scheme ... Raiders’ black and silver, anyone? However, the annual Super Bowl is a fashion-filled affair, as celebrities notoriously show up dressed to impress. And per usual, Feb. 12’s game — scratch that, Rihanna’s concert — held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was chock-full of can’t-miss looks. Take Adele’s posh Super Bowl 2023 outfit, for instance, which stuck out like a sore thumb, in a good way, in the jam-packed stadium of football jerseys.

The Grammy award-winning musician sat alongside her beau Rich Paul in the VIP section, looking as glamorous as ever. She donned a complete ensemble from Italian fashion house Fendi for her game-day outfit, which consisted of a sleek gray houndstooth blazer and coordinating trousers. Then, the beloved British singer styled the polished set with oversized shades and the luxury label’s Peekaboo handbag, which was propped up right in front of her while she glued her eyes to RiRi (more on that below). This sophisticated look is on brand for Adele, who usually keeps her public, heavily-photographed outfits understated and refined. Sometimes, though, she’ll throw a fashion curveball and turn heads in a funky motif, like her shell-print Loewe set last summer.

Moreover, viewers are having a field day on social media for Adele’s reasoning behind attending the Super Bowl LVII. Sorry, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players — the “Rolling In The Deep” singer wasn’t there to watch you play; she made her way to Arizona for Rihanna and Rihanna only. (I mean, same, though?) Yes, the memes are too good. In the viral six-second clip seen above, Adele seems to be telling her two seat-mates, who are having an intense conversation likely surrounding the game, to hush moments before Rihanna was about to take the stage or, you know floating platform, for the first time in years. Thus, the friendly nudge to pipe down was very much acceptable.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

It’s safe to assume 2023 is going to be Adele’s year. Case in point: At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the 34 year old won Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Easy on Me.” During the star-studded event, she was having a blast with pal Lizzo — and social media took notice, yet again. As for her next viral meme? She’ll surely break the internet in no time.