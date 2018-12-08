5 Victoria Beckham-Approved Wardrobe Staples You Should Own By Your 30s

Once she hung up her sequined mini dresses and stored away her microphone, Victoria Beckham also retired her girl group-influenced style and transitioned into a more minimalist, streamlined aesthetic. Now, her fashion sense is synonymous with uncomplicated elegance, and the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer has developed a short list of streamlined essentials that radiate the refined style she’s known for. Beckham’s wardrobe staples range from unfussy, affordable items fit for any capsule wardrobe to luxe suits in jewel tones — a color palette that also happens to be one of Spring 2021’s leading trends. All of her looks, however, are easy to replicate and will put you well on your way to capturing Posh Spice’s signature luxe essence.

Aside from her emerald suits and the pops of indigo from her high-waisted jeans, Beckham’s capsule wardrobe has a predominately neutral color palette. You’ll notice she’s drawn to the sharp look of a black blazer and the subtle warmth found in a camel coat — both of which you’ll discover more about below. Ahead, TZR breaks down the five wardrobe staples Beckham keeps in constant rotation, along with the best pieces on the market to make each look your own. Consider these closet essentials the ultimate investment pieces by the time you hit 30. Like Beckham, you’ll be able to wear them for years to come.

Black Blazer

Beckham is of the belief that there's little you can't pair with a black blazer. Whether she's wearing hers with matching, tailored trousers or a simple jeans-and-T-shirt look, the designer relies on her black blazers no matter the occasion. It makes sense, too, considering a sharp jacket is the perfect way to elevate any simple outfit. Pro tip: During the colder months, you can even layer your blazer under your outerwear (that way, you have a fresh, polished outfit as you walk indoors).

Crisp Tee

It doesn't get more essential than a crisp, white T-shirt. Pairing hers with trendier pieces like leather pants and silky midi skirts, Beckham proves this wardrobe staple shouldn't be overlooked. Plus, some of the best tees on the market come with the most reasonable price tags. When shopping for your own, look for relaxed silhouettes rendered in soft materials like cotton.

A Longline Camel Coat

If all-black outfits are a mainstay in your closet, invest in an oversized camel coat for a rich contrast. Beckham continues to prove the power of longline silhouettes by draping hers over chunky sweaters, baggy pants, and sky-high shoes. On your most tired days when piecing together a smart outfit feels impossible, a coat is an easy way to make your ensemble look whole.

A Suit Set

Though matching sets have gained serious momentum over the past year, Beckham has been wearing her two-pieces for years. The 47 year old mixes sharp, tailored blazers with relaxed trousers for a look that feels inherently polished. Beckham's closet is surely lined with suits rendered in every color in the rainbow, but lately, she's been biased toward sets in emerald green hues, a shade Zendaya also chooses for her suited looks.

High-Waisted Jeans

When she isn't wearing a tailored suit, Beckham relies on high-waisted, vintage-wash jeans to create an effortless (yet elevated) off-duty look. Counteract the casual aesthetic of your jeans with turtleneck sweaters, ankle boots, and a signature accessory. Beckham’s favorite is the obvious oversized sunglasses, but don't be afraid to tailor yours to your personal style. Think a baguette bag or delicate, layered necklaces.