Victoria Beckham's Two-Piece Set Will Quickly Become Your Summer Uniform

You can certainly refer to Victoria Beckham as a trendsetter in the fashion industry. Not only does she run her eponymous label Victoria Beckham, which was founded in 2008, but she’s still considered one of the greatest fashionistas of all time. (There’s a reason why everyone wants to be Posh Spice for Halloween.) Beckham’s been known to wear her own designs whenever she steps out in public and always shares her looks on social media. Most recently on March 22, Beckham rocked a matching check print set from her own label. The summer-appropriate set was shared on her Instagram Story.

The top was an oversized style with a v-neck shape while the matching pair of straight-leg pants featured slightly flared hemlines. The co-ord set was from her label’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. In the Insta caption, Beckham expressed how happy she was with her outfit for the day. “Love this matching from my Spring Summer collection,” she said. “It’s made from a woven linen so is super lightweight and comfortable. I love how it moves.” She followed up the video by posting a selfie that detailed the woven linen fabric the designer chose for the piece. The Insta Stories also came with a static post on Beckham’s Instagram grid that featured a close-up shot of the pants in question. It turns out, the bottom also had a very coquettish split hem at the back.

Matching sets have recently established themselves as a trend on the Fall/Winter 2021 runways, and linen fabric is the way to go if you’re looking for a set of co-ords for summer. (Though you can definitely incorporate linens into a winter look, too, the way Katie Holmes did earlier this year). This particular breezy, comfy number from Victoria Beckham is a great option for both in-office workers and for those who are WFH — you can even wear this set while running errands on your day off. The fabric is both lightweight and breathable (as the designer herself attested to), so you’ll stay cool on a hot summer day.

Below, shop the exact style worn by Beckham, alongside several more affordable alternatives to the luxe linen two-piece set. If you’re looking to create more matchy-matchy outfits, check out these coordinating cardigan sets.

