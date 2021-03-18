This Is The Opulent Color Palette To Wear For Spring, According To Zara

By tapping into the universal sense of wanderlust that's been brewing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zara's Spring/Summer '21 campaign effectively teleports shoppers to a far away desert mirage. The latest collection, titled Into The Light, from the Spanish brand swaps out its signature contemporary and edgy aesthetic for a softer one that relies on the magic of escapism — and the entire campaign is a love letter addressed to the leading spring 2021 color trends. Best of all, Zara's fashion picks for the season — think fluid silhouettes, sumptuous colors, and silk materials — make your sunshine-filled fantasy feel all the more realistic.

Shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the dreamy images feature standout selects from Zara's latest clothing collection, which is available to shop now on zara.com. The common thread for all the pieces is the vivid color palette. You'll see succulent ruby coloring, amethyst purple, and citrine yellow hues sprinkled throughout the collection, signaling luscious jewel tones as one of Zara's leading spring trends. In a previous interview with TZR, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Fashion Director Roopal Patel discussed the vibrancy of the upcoming springtime color trends. "The spring collections have so much optimism, joy, and hope for brighter days ahead. "It’s as if designers were dreaming of traveling to their favorite places, delivering a sense of escapism as we move forward." While Patel was reflecting on runway presentations from the likes of Altuzarra and Valentino, the sentiment perfectly applies here to Zara’s new collection.

(+) Courtesy of Zara (+) Courtesy of Zara (+) Courtesy of Zara INFO 1/3

As for the clothing silhouettes, if you've gotten used to wearing forgiving waistlines and comfortable loungewear, Zara presents more elevated alternatives with the same movement-friendly qualities. The collection celebrates fluidity with the wide-leg pants (look to Zara’s Tied Jumpsuit), free-flowing maxi sundresses, and voluminous balloon sleeves. The retailer's spring pieces are breaths of fresh air after months spent in sweatpants and are ideal options for easing into spring with. Zara’s collection also has several nods to previously popular trends like midriff flossing (via this Linen Blend Crop Top) and cutouts — this will be your new resort dress. Prices for pieces start around $25 and go up to $300.

(+) Courtesy of Zara (+) Courtesy of Zara INFO 1/2

Zara's campaign also features an abundance of statement-making accessories, all of which will make you feel energized and long to dress up again. Bauble drop earrings and chunky rings with large stones make several appearances throughout the collection and help complete that vacation-like feel. Below, you’ll find select pieces fresh from the Zara collection to revamp your summer wardrobe with.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.