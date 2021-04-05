Zendaya Wore This Opulent, Jewel-Toned Spring 2021 Color Trend So Well

Zendaya has earned the title of reigning red carpet fashion queen — her Tom Ford magenta breastplate from the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards still lives in my mind rent-free. Over the weekend, the actor proved she also had no problem breaking the internet with her style from the comfort of her home. On April 3, Zendaya wore a monochrome green outfit, and the entire look was from Pertegaz’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. As well as being at-home glamor at its finest, Zendaya’s all-green ensemble was a high-fashion take on Spring 2021’s emerald green color trend. The jewel tone often gets overshadowed by the Pantone-approved yellow trend, but with Zendaya’s recent monochromatic moment, it’s safe to assume no one will be forgetting about emerald anytime soon.

The actor’s all-green look consisted of a shiny blazer dress and coordinating heels from Spanish couturier Pertegaz and glitzy Bvlgari jewels. The 24 year old first shared a snap of her look on Twitter “just cause,” as her caption read, and later added the photo to her Instagram as a permanent addition to her feed. Zendaya’s stylist and fashion legend Law Roach also posted a behind-the-scenes video of Zendaya’s emerald ensemble with the caption, “It’s the legs for me.” The tailored green outfit is not the first time Roach has styled Zendaya in the gemstone-colored shade. Zendaya wore an emerald Vera Wang dress to the 2019 Emmys, which Roach later revealed, in an interview with Vogue, was inspired by “the Emerald City scene from The Wiz.”

In addition to Zendaya and her Pertegaz look, you have fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Sara Battaglia, and Louis Vuitton to thank for the popularity of emerald this spring. Battaglia’s Spring/Summer 2021 lookbook explored various, statement-making ways to sport the deep shade, including funky, ‘70s-inspired prints and color-matching co-ords.

(+) Courtesy of Sara Battaglia (+) Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage INFO 1/2

As evidenced by Zendaya and Battaglia’s monochromatic ensembles, an all-green outfit is an entertaining way to test drive the Spring 2021 color trend. If a head-to-toe emerald ensemble seems a tad overbearing for your springtime style, the shade also lends itself to a more subtle pop of color. Try Bottega Veneta’s Point Bag or heels in a verdant color for an eye-catching detail that explores the jewel-toned color trend. Below, you’ll find green blazers that carry Zendaya’s red carpet vibe, as well as other emerald-hued pieces. All that’s left afterwards, is sharing your own lush green look on Instagram with a “just cause,” caption à la Zendaya.

