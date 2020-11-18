This year the Fall/Winter 2020 runways were filled with leather in all formats — colored leathers, head-to-toe co-ords, and coat-dresses, included. While brands from Lanvin to Louis Vuitton delivered versions of that promise, the style set's picked an obvious favorite: leather pants, which celebrities and fashion lovers alike are rotating nonstop. Today's versions pair as easily with a vintage tee as with a like-minded leather blazer. Need a reference? TZR rounded out the top 10 ways that celebrities style leather pants, to help you start your own outfit research.

For those who prefer skin-tight leggings, you'll love Lily Collins' latex-effect leggings and pussybow blouse — which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would totally approve of. Or, for something more relaxed, you'll be instantly drawn to Hailey Bieber's version, which she styles with a *major* off-duty outerwear brand from the aughts. If you tend to gravitate towards hallmark New York style, Irina Shayk's leather look — Dr Martens, biker jacket, and all — will do the trick. None of this is to say they can't be "on"-duty, too — Margot Robbie shows the foolproof way to keep it polished and classic, with a wide-lapeled trench coat and elegant pumps.

To check out versions from Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian, and more, browse below.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Lily Collins

When she's not serving up outfit ideas on Emily In Paris, she's wearing head-to-toe YSL — Anthony Vaccarello-era, to be exact — at home. This flawlessly layered look called on monochrome blues from the waist-up, which Collins finished with the brand's signature leggings.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Dua Lipa

In an outfit formula that's become a favorite of Lipa's, the Future Nostalgia singer wore her favorite leather pants from Coach, along with a distressed zip-up hoodie. To accessorize the look, she chose leathers again — with a pouch shoulder bag and The Attico pumps.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Hailey Bieber

Bieber's style file can be separated into two camps: the first, her polished, blazer-loving street style; the second, her comfy-cozy Drew House-prone home style. This look is a step above the latter, choosing Danielle Guizio's leather cargo pants and a MM6 Maison Margiela x North Face jacket. She finished it with another collab — New Balance's highly-coveted sneaker line with Aime Leon Dore.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian clan is partially credited with starting the new wave of leather-y looks, especially as Kim was wearing leather trousers long before Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week reared its head. This pair in particular nails the chocolate brown trend, as do her matching SKIMS bodysuit and heels.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Margot Robbie

Ever one to pull off a polished look, Robbie went with a classic black-and-white palette — channeled through Sarah Flint's powdery pumps, Magda Burtrym's high-rise pants (now on sale), and a white long-sleeve top. To add a pop of color, she tied in Acne Studios' trench coat.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Gabrielle Union

Then, there was Gabrielle Union. The actor went with an oversized bomber in gingham (which is an ongoing fall and winter favorite), along with a pair of darted leather pants and pointed-toe boots that synced together perfectly.

Ways Celebs Style Leather Pants: Irina Shayk

Apart from Burberry, Irina Shayk has two pieces she defaults to — a Chrome Hearts jacket and a pair of Dr Martens boots. Outside of those, anything is fair game — which, in this case, was re-proven by her surprising blue cutout top and fitted leather pants.