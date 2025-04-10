One of the best things about Viola Davis — in addition to her impressive acting chops and selfless philanthropic efforts, of course — is the fact that she’s seemingly fearless when it comes to taking risks. And this isn’t just true for her work projects; she’s known for making some pretty bold fashion and beauty choices, too. The L’Oréal Paris spokesmodel has an ageless approach when it comes to her look, switching things up between the latest trends (like metallic makeup or crop tops) and more classic styles. Take her hairstyles, for example. Davis loves to show off dramatic hair changes from one red carpet event to the next, but for spring she’s settled on a look that puts her in good company with A-listers like Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, and Gigi Hadid. Her new chin-length bob and bangs solidifies the fact that this cut is still the biggest celebrity hair trend for 2025.

For the Mar. 27 premiere of her new action flick G20, Davis was sporting her stunning voluminous natural curls. But just a few days later, her look transformed with a fresh, sleek bob and side-swept bangs. Then on April 8, she updated the style yet again for a New York screening of the film, this time with more blunt, choppy fringe in front.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

While the bob looks so of-the-moment on the The Woman King actor, it’s actually cut she goes back to time and time again — albeit with subtle variations. With the help of celebrity stylist, Jamika Wilson, Davis has donned everything from piece-y pixies to full, fluffy afros in the past, but they’ve also collaborated on a whole spectrum of bob styles. In 2022, she wore a sleek, side-parted version on The Tonight Show, and late last year she chose bouncy, waves for the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Other variations have involved shiny, defined curls or curtain bangs — the list goes on and on.

To add to Davis’ trendy new beauty look, she also wore another celebrity favorite to the Apr. 8 event: matchy-matchy makeup. Lately celebs like Cynthia Erivo and Selena Gomez have proven that coordinating their makeup with nails or ensemble isn’t cheugy — it’s actually so chic. The actor tripled down with her maroon lips, eyes, and even nails that created a monochromatic effect with her leather moto jacket, dress, and shoes, all in subtly different shades of the same color. The overall, head-to-toe effect exemplifies why Davis has been such a strong beauty style for decades now.