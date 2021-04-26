This Affordable Brand Perfected Viola Davis’ Natural Curls On Oscar Night

All awards season, Viola Davis has been killing it. Not only has she been celebrated for her work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but her fashion and beauty looks have been consistently flawless. So of course when the actor showed up to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, she was exhibiting the kind of modern glamour she’s become synonymous with of late — and her curls played a big part in that. Viola Davis’ 2021 Oscars hairstyle highlighted her natural texture with the help of her longtime hair stylist Jamika Wilson and some surprisingly affordable products.

When Davis stepped out on the red carpet, it wasn’t just her white Alexander McQueen gown that was turning heads. Her naturally curly hair was shiny and bouncy on top, and super-slicked at the sides. And to create this fresh and playful look, Wilson used all MATRIX products. For starters, the stylist washed the actor’s hair using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner for extra hydration. After towel drying, she spritzed on the brand’s Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray to protect, add shine, and nourish Davis’ curls. To add some definition and texture, Wilson twisted selected strands around a small-barreled curling iron.

To create the style, Wilson smoothed back the sides of Davis’ hair with MATRIX’s Style Link Super Fixer Strong Hold Gel and once she had the shape just right, she finished off the look with Total Results High Amplify Flexible Hold Hairspray to keep everything in place all night without looking stiff. The result: A modern updo that added just the right amount of edge to her goddess-y gown. And the best part? The products are all just $18.

Want to replicate the look? Ahead, find everything you need — tools included — to try it with your own natural curls.

