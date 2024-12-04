If there’s one thing Kerry Washington is going to do, it’s keep you guessing about her next hairstyle. The Scandal star has made it clear that she’s someone who loves to experiment with her hair, and her recent press tour for The Six Triple Eight is the perfect example of just how dramatically (and quickly) she can switch things up. So far fluffy, disco curls and waist-length braids are among the looks she’s worn for various appearances while promoting the Tyler Perry war drama. But when she attended the Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 3rd, she added another chic style to the list. Her bouncy curly bob was the epitome of updated retro glam, and a fresh alternative to anyone who recently got this celebrity-favorite cut — especially for the holiday season.

It’s impossible to deny the fact that A-listers have been embracing the bob this year more than ever. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Lupita Nyong’o are among the celebs who have made the change to shoulder length and shorter styles recently. The most trendy way to wear them these days is with ‘90s-inspired flipped ends, but Washington’s latest look offers a voluminous option for anyone in the mood to channel a different era. Specifically, her fluffy, brushed-out curls and rounded shape nod to ‘60s icons like Diana Ross but with a decidedly modern twist.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

With so many different hairstyles throughout her beauty evolution, of course Washington is no stranger to a good bob. Past versions she’s sported include sleek and banged, voluminous and blunt, and even a similarly wavy style she debuted back in March for a Chanel dinner. What separates this look from the others is combo of texture and shape. In fact, the round-edged curly bob might even be the result of some clever tucking for the illusion of a shorter and fuller style — so don’t be surprised if she magically transforms it into something longer in the coming days.

The soft and glamorous effect comes courtesy of Washington’s trusted hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who has created most of the looks along the actor’s recent press tour (and beyond). In fact, as proof of just how quickly the two can turn around a totally fresh look, Sturdivant-Drew whipped up this holiday-worthy bob within 24 hours of the sleek ballerina bun she gave Washington to receive her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Dec. 2nd. Seriously, what can’t they do?