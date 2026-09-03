The Venice Film Festival is back, bringing plenty of glamorous fashion with it. Today, the cinematic event’s famous red carpet at Lido di Venezia returned with A-list stars in their most formal ensembles. Silk and sequined dresses, sky-high stilettos, and eye-catching diamonds from the world’s top jewelers all graced the steps of the Palazzo del Cinema for its opening ceremony, which honored George Clooney with the Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Naturally, the event hosted plenty of other actors, models, and famous figures who came dressed for the occasion. Amal Clooney matched her husband’s tuxedo in a sleek ruched dress by Tom Ford. The same route was taken by Stella Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Brittany Snow, who all wore black dresses elevated with details like lace, corsetry, and embellishments. Others, like Nina Dobrev, Claire Foy, and Laura Dern, made brighter statements with tonal colors and dramatic trains.

The festival’s lineup will debut numerous international movies until September 12, which overlaps with New York Fashion Week. Films including Ink, Primetime, Wild Horse Nine, and a lengthy Elon Musk documentary are all featured in the event, which also presents them as contenders for awards season (meaning we could be witnessing the next Best Actress winner).

As the Festival kicks off, discover all of the best looks celebrities wore on the red carpet.

Amal Clooney

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Amal Clooney wore a black Tom Ford dress to accompany husband George Clooney, who received the Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The sleek piece included cold-shoulder straps and a ruched texture, which the barrister paired with pointed-toe pumps. An emerald-and-diamond bracelet, ring, and drop earrings provided a glamorous finishing touch for the opening ceremony and screening of Danny Boyle’s Ink.

Nina Dobrev

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Nina Dobrev made her latest entrance at the Festival’s opening ceremony in a striking Giorgio Armani dress. The black-and-olive green piece included a geometric neckline, ombré sequins, and a flowing split train. Stylist Bailey Moon let the dress take center stage, only pairing it with round diamond earrings from Chopard.

Brittany Snow

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Before The Hunting Wives returns to our screens, Brittany Snow made an elegant arrival in a black velvet dress. Her style’s plunging neckline was given added sparkle from crystal trim, plus an assortment of diamond rings.

Claire Foy

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Claire Foy matched the red carpet with a bright crimson dress. The actor’s silk style, which cinched with a knot at the waist, was worn with coordinating leather gloves for added edge. A matching red lip, diamond collar necklace, and layered ear cuffs finished the look with a modern touch.

Laura Dern

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Laura Dern brought a hint of pastels to the ceremony in a pale pink dress. Her short-sleeved piece was paired with black patent leather heels, as well as a dazzling diamond statement necklace.

Stella Maxwell

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Stella Maxwell kicked off the Festival with a black lace gown. The sultry piece included a high neckline, corset, and flowing cape train, which the Victoria’s Secret Angel paired with cutout pumps and diamond earrings.

Alessandra Ambrosio

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Alessandra Ambrosio joined Maxwell on the red carpet in a black silk dress. Her bustier silhouette created a formal bombshell moment, which the supermodel elevated with eye-catching diamonds and simple black sandals.