We Unpacked Amal Clooney’s Summer Style & Here’s What We Found

She has a taste for the classics.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Amal Clooney on June 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Amal Clooney isn’t in the public eye very often as she does her best work behind the scenes as a powerful international human rights lawyer. However, when she does make the occasional red carpet walk with actor husband George Clooney or attend an important speaking engagement, the outfits she wears provide endless wardrobe inspiration. The same can be said for her off-duty looks, especially Clooney’s summer style, which falls somewhere between upscale minimalism and European elegance.

When she’s on vacation in the South of France or Lake Como, she typically opts for bright graphic prints and vibrant colors like fuchsia or a soft cornflower blue. For warmer days when she’s heading into an office, she relies on a polished A-line dress from the likes of Zac Posen that feels work-appropriate and classic. And since summer brings with it stifling heat and humid weather, Clooney loves to reach for patterned shorts and sleeveless dresses — when she’s OOO, of course. Her sartorial preferences never skew too trendy either, making all her seasonal warm-weather staples keepers year after year.

Clooney’s summer outfits are always on point and touch on the quiet luxury aesthetic, too. Ahead, find her most notable looks to date and shop them for yourself.

Barbiecore Pink

BACKGRID

Ever since Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 pink collection and the subsequent announcement of the Barbie movie, celebs and fashion girls alike have been stepping out in the vibrant shade no matter the season or the occasion. Here, Clooney had her Barbiecore moment when she arrived in the South of France in a fuchsia one-shoulder midi dress from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent flat sandals. She wore Max Mara oversized round sunglasses.

Veronica Beard
Patsy Linen Dress
$498
Saint Laurent
Tribute Flat Sandals
$725
Tory Burch
Eleanor Oversized Square Sunglasses
$195
B-Low the Belt
Ryder Wrap Belt
$132
Fréja New York
Linnea Tote Pecan
$298

Cozy Chic

LESE/Head To Toe Celebrities / BACKGRID

For those chillier summer days, take a page from Clooney’s style handbook and rock a sleeveless sweater dress. While shopping with her mom in L.A., she opted for another Stella McCartney dress, this time a turtleneck rib midi dress paired with white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Add the following items into your wardrobe for an effortless outfit.

TOTEME
Wool-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress
$440
$264
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
$100
Max Mara
Oversized Round Sunglasses
$205
Prada
Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
$3,100
Cartier
Love Earrings
$1,720

Italian Dream

BACKGRID

Both husband and wife embraced pastel looks while vacationing in Italy. George wore a baby blue suit while Amal rocked a blue and white floral mini dress. She traded in her sneakers and sandals for some strappy metallic gold heels. We have our fingers crossed that she gives us more Euro-chic ensembles this summer.

STAUD
Wells Toile Cotton Poplin Minidress
$225
Mejuri
Tube Oversized Hoops
$98
Line & Dot
Kendall Cardigan Top
$118
Manolo Blahnik
Leva Strappy Ankle-Wrap Sandals
$825
Janessa Leone
Tinsley
$267

Seeing Spots

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Although the lawyer rarely wears shorts — she much prefers a romantic and feminine dress — she does own a classic pair of polka dot bottoms. She styled it with a basic black tank while out to dinner in Lake Como one summer. Could this look have been inspired by Princess Diana, who was a big fan of the speckled design? It would be a good guess.

Baum und Pferdgarten
Jali Top
$79
Versace
Butterfly Polka Dot-Print Silk Twill Shorts
$950
Magda Butrym
Lelia Mini Embellished
$2,821
$1,692
Miu Miu
Leather Ballerina Flats
$950
Aureum
Jasmine Luxury Gold Earrings
$350

9-To-5

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When Clooney’s schedule calls for a day at the office, she sticks to a sleek sheath dress and heels. While leaving an office in New York City, she wore a Zac Posen number with beige heels and a coordinating tote. This ensemble is giving major Elle Woods energy — but still skews practical for the summer heat.

Hervé Léger
Bandage Midi Dress
$1,190
$595
A.L.C.
Andy Cropped Linen Jacket
$495
Givenchy
GV Day Sunglasses
$250
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Napa Kitten-Heel Pumps
$750
Michael Michael Kors
Avril Extra-Large Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag
$558
$239