Amal Clooney isn’t in the public eye very often as she does her best work behind the scenes as a powerful international human rights lawyer. However, when she does make the occasional red carpet walk with actor husband George Clooney or attend an important speaking engagement, the outfits she wears provide endless wardrobe inspiration. The same can be said for her off-duty looks, especially Clooney’s summer style, which falls somewhere between upscale minimalism and European elegance.

When she’s on vacation in the South of France or Lake Como, she typically opts for bright graphic prints and vibrant colors like fuchsia or a soft cornflower blue. For warmer days when she’s heading into an office, she relies on a polished A-line dress from the likes of Zac Posen that feels work-appropriate and classic. And since summer brings with it stifling heat and humid weather, Clooney loves to reach for patterned shorts and sleeveless dresses — when she’s OOO, of course. Her sartorial preferences never skew too trendy either, making all her seasonal warm-weather staples keepers year after year.

Clooney’s summer outfits are always on point and touch on the quiet luxury aesthetic, too. Ahead, find her most notable looks to date and shop them for yourself.

Barbiecore Pink

Ever since Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 pink collection and the subsequent announcement of the Barbie movie, celebs and fashion girls alike have been stepping out in the vibrant shade no matter the season or the occasion. Here, Clooney had her Barbiecore moment when she arrived in the South of France in a fuchsia one-shoulder midi dress from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent flat sandals. She wore Max Mara oversized round sunglasses.

Cozy Chic

For those chillier summer days, take a page from Clooney’s style handbook and rock a sleeveless sweater dress. While shopping with her mom in L.A., she opted for another Stella McCartney dress, this time a turtleneck rib midi dress paired with white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Add the following items into your wardrobe for an effortless outfit.

Italian Dream

Both husband and wife embraced pastel looks while vacationing in Italy. George wore a baby blue suit while Amal rocked a blue and white floral mini dress. She traded in her sneakers and sandals for some strappy metallic gold heels. We have our fingers crossed that she gives us more Euro-chic ensembles this summer.

Seeing Spots

Although the lawyer rarely wears shorts — she much prefers a romantic and feminine dress — she does own a classic pair of polka dot bottoms. She styled it with a basic black tank while out to dinner in Lake Como one summer. Could this look have been inspired by Princess Diana, who was a big fan of the speckled design? It would be a good guess.

9-To-5

When Clooney’s schedule calls for a day at the office, she sticks to a sleek sheath dress and heels. While leaving an office in New York City, she wore a Zac Posen number with beige heels and a coordinating tote. This ensemble is giving major Elle Woods energy — but still skews practical for the summer heat.