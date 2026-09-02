Yes, it’s true that “chic” is overused online right now — but can you think of a better word to describe Kendall Jenner’s latest travel outfit? The model touched down in Italy for the Venice Film Festival this morning, likely to support boyfriend Jacob Elordi, wearing a sleeveless silk top and pants. Her cream matching set was paired with glossy sunglasses and brown ballet flats, plus a classic wristwatch and gold huggie earrings. In short, Jenner’s ensemble is what The Holiday’s Amanda Woods would definitely wear in 2026 (also, consider this our petition for a sequel. Someone call Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet!).

The Kardashians star finished her airport look with an equally neutral, yet standout duffle bag by Chanel. The beige suede style included an allover quilted pattern, knotted handles, and brown leather trim with gold hardware. Jenner’s bag matched her outfit’s color palette to make a truly streamlined look, while also coordinating with the rich hues of Matthieu Blazy’s Fall 2026 collection at the French house. She’s the latest celebrity to use a supersized Chanel bag as her carry-on this summer. Last month, Dua Lipa also carried the label’s striped Cruise 2027 tote at the airport while traveling to the United Arab Emirates.

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Aside from her own minimalist style, Jenner’s attire was also aligned with popular celebrity airport looks. Monochrome sets and colorless palettes have been used in travel outfits for years by stars, including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid. When toting essentials like a laptop, book, and your favorite travel-sized beauty products, it’s definitely worth investing in a quality duffle or tote that can follow you on any journey.

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So far, the Venice Film Festival has seen stylish arrivals by celebrities including Kate Mara and Laura Dern. Like Jenner, both actors carried their own luxe travel bags by Max Mara and Longchamp while arriving to Lido Island. As the event continues, Jenner’s sure to deliver more fashiobable moments on and off the red carpet. Of course, she’ll be joined by today’s top movie stars, directors, and producers, who are all showing their latest projects ahead of 2027’s film awards season.