(Makeup)
Perfect for Valentine’s Day – and beyond.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and a stylish pink eye makeup look is an easy way to get festive. Not only is the color just as romantic as the holiday itself, it's also versatile. Ahead, nine pink eye makeup ideas that will appeal to minimalists and maximalists this Valentine's Day — and beyond.
For those that lean towards minimalism, these barely there pink lids will be perfect for you. To recreate, opt for a matte light pink eyeshadow and a sweep of blush over your cheeks. To finish, swipe on a pink tinted gloss.