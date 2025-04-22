When it comes to hairstyles, Keke Palmer is a font of inspiration — especially for those who possess a similar natural curl pattern. Sometimes the Master of Me author goes au naturale and enhances her texture with a go-to routine, other times she takes advantage of protective styles to keep her hair looking and feeling healthy. But of course her plethora of braided styles don’t just serve a functional purpose: They’re totally glamorous, too. And her half cornrows from Easter Sunday is the perfect example, not to mention it created the cutest mommy-and-me moment.

Last weekend, stars (they’re just like us!) gathered with loved ones to celebrate the spring holiday with brunches and other festivities. And according to Palmer’s Instagram post on April 21, hers was focused on family — including lots of love for her son, Leo. And for the occasion, the two looked picture perfect in both their coordinated colors and their braided hairstyles. The One of Them Days star embraced the traditional spring palette with a baby pink, strapless ruched dress while her little one wore a striped polo in the same shade.

As for their hair, Palmer had soft copper waves cascading down her back, while the front half was parted down the center and tightly braided into neat cornrows. Of course Leo had to get in on the braided action, wearing itty-bitty beaded box braids. In one photo posted by the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host, you can even catch a glimpse of her securing the style. As a duo, these two must make some kind of list for the sweetest (and most stylish) mother-son moments of all time.

Palmer’s hybrid hairstyle puts her in good company with fellow beauty trendsetters like Ciara, Regina King, and Issa Rae, who have all worn half cornrows — some with buns and other updos, others with voluminous curls in the back. Such styles are a genius way to wear a few looks at once (because why choose only one?) for a creative addition to their usual repertoire. And this concept especially speaks to the Nope star, who rarely sports the same style twice. That said, hopefully fans won’t have to wait until next Easter to catch another adorably coordinated braided hair moment between herself and little Leo.