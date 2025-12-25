With so many denim silhouettes on the market, buying a new pair of jeans can feel surprisingly high-stakes. Trends move fast, prices keep climbing, and no one wants to invest in a style that feels dated by next season. So how do you spot truly wearable denim, not just momentarily buzzy? Look to your favorite celebrities’ off-duty wardrobes.

Paparazzi photos offer a rare glimpse into the denim trends that stars live in. These repeat-wear staples reveal which cuts deliver on comfort, versatility, and longevity. They also provide styling cues worth borrowing. Take Hailey Bieber’s go-to '90s-inspired baggy jeans. If they anchor the beauty mogul’s everyday uniform, that’s a pretty solid endorsement. And she’s far from alone.

Bieber’s bestie Kendall Jenner has also cosigned a dependable pair: the barrel jean. The model was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing the curved-leg style with a white baby tee and ballet flats. It’s an easy formula that proves these shapes are more than just a passing trend.

Keep scrolling for the top five denim styles celebrities consistently return to, plus the brands worth shopping now.

Baggy

Gap

As mentioned, Bieber has long favored relaxed denim. In a recent outing, she stepped out in the dark-rinse Extra Baggy Unisex Jeans from Gap, reinforcing her commitment to effortless, oversized silhouettes. The good news: the pair is still available and currently on sale.

For similar options, both high- and low-rise, look to denim labels like Citizens of Humanity and Hudson Jeans, which offer polished takes on the loose fit.

Barrel

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s ankle-cuffed barrel jeans are proof that this shape has staying power. Once dismissed as overly trendy, the curved-leg style has proven its versatility. It works just as well with flats and tees as it does with tailored layers and heels.

From heritage icons like Levi’s to emerging ready-to-wear labels like Same Los Angeles, there’s no shortage of barrel jeans designed to deliver a model off-duty feel.

Distressed

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For denim styling inspiration, Bella Hadid remains a reliable reference. The model recently elevated a pair of distressed jeans with stilettos, a belt, and an off-the-shoulder top, proving ripped denim can still feel intentional.

For a more relaxed approach, distressed jeans pair just as well with sneakers or flats and a simple tee. Let the texture do the heavy lifting.

Straight Leg

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Few things are as consistent as Jennifer Lawrence’s press-tour style. The Oscar winner recently stepped out in sleek straight-leg jeans from Khaite, styled with a black calf-hair jacket and leather pumps, also by the brand.

Flared

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Since the release of her most latest album, Beyoncé has leaned fully into her “Cowboy Carter” era, stepping out in flared denim paired with western-inspired staples like belts, fringe, and cowboy hats.

Flared jeans, long tied to western style, feel newly relevant. And judging by their continued presence on runways and sidewalks alike, they’re not going anywhere.