(Celebrity)

The Celebrity-Approved Denim Styles That Never Go Out Of Fashion

Stars swear by them.

by Ariel Bielsky
Gap
These Are The Top Denim Styles Of 2025 Hailey Bieber
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

With so many denim silhouettes on the market, buying a new pair of jeans can feel surprisingly high-stakes. Trends move fast, prices keep climbing, and no one wants to invest in a style that feels dated by next season. So how do you spot truly wearable denim, not just momentarily buzzy? Look to your favorite celebrities’ off-duty wardrobes.

Paparazzi photos offer a rare glimpse into the denim trends that stars live in. These repeat-wear staples reveal which cuts deliver on comfort, versatility, and longevity. They also provide styling cues worth borrowing. Take Hailey Bieber’s go-to '90s-inspired baggy jeans. If they anchor the beauty mogul’s everyday uniform, that’s a pretty solid endorsement. And she’s far from alone.

Bieber’s bestie Kendall Jenner has also cosigned a dependable pair: the barrel jean. The model was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing the curved-leg style with a white baby tee and ballet flats. It’s an easy formula that proves these shapes are more than just a passing trend.

Keep scrolling for the top five denim styles celebrities consistently return to, plus the brands worth shopping now.

Baggy

Gap

As mentioned, Bieber has long favored relaxed denim. In a recent outing, she stepped out in the dark-rinse Extra Baggy Unisex Jeans from Gap, reinforcing her commitment to effortless, oversized silhouettes. The good news: the pair is still available and currently on sale.

For similar options, both high- and low-rise, look to denim labels like Citizens of Humanity and Hudson Jeans, which offer polished takes on the loose fit.

Gap
Exta Baggy Jeans
$89.95
$71
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Jeans
$280
Hudson Jeans
Jodie Loose Fit Wide Leg
$195
Re/Done
The Thrasher low-rise straight-leg jeans
$310
$186
Free People
We The Free Give And Take Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
$158

Barrel

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s ankle-cuffed barrel jeans are proof that this shape has staying power. Once dismissed as overly trendy, the curved-leg style has proven its versatility. It works just as well with flats and tees as it does with tailored layers and heels.

From heritage icons like Levi’s to emerging ready-to-wear labels like Same Los Angeles, there’s no shortage of barrel jeans designed to deliver a model off-duty feel.

AGOLDE
Luna Pierced Jeans
$268
Frame
The Bubble
$298
Same Los Angeles
The Barrel Jean
$498
Levi's
Cinch Barrel Women's Jeans
$79.50
$55.65
Everlane
The Way High Curve Jean
$148

Distressed

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For denim styling inspiration, Bella Hadid remains a reliable reference. The model recently elevated a pair of distressed jeans with stilettos, a belt, and an off-the-shoulder top, proving ripped denim can still feel intentional.

For a more relaxed approach, distressed jeans pair just as well with sneakers or flats and a simple tee. Let the texture do the heavy lifting.

L'Agence
Jones Stovepipe Jean
$325
Good American
The Khloe Jeans
$188
Moussy
Odessa Rigid Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
$395
Anine Bing
Hugh Wide Leg
$280
Mother
The Dodger Sneak Jeans
$278
$294.60

Straight Leg

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Few things are as consistent as Jennifer Lawrence’s press-tour style. The Oscar winner recently stepped out in sleek straight-leg jeans from Khaite, styled with a black calf-hair jacket and leather pumps, also by the brand.

Khaite
Farley Straight Leg Jeans
$740
Rag & Bone
Harlow Mid-Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
$278
Madewell
The Jules Slim-Straight Jean
$148
AG Jeans
Brinley Straight Jeans
$245
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim
$330
$198

Flared

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Since the release of her most latest album, Beyoncé has leaned fully into her “Cowboy Carter” era, stepping out in flared denim paired with western-inspired staples like belts, fringe, and cowboy hats.

Flared jeans, long tied to western style, feel newly relevant. And judging by their continued presence on runways and sidewalks alike, they’re not going anywhere.

Moussy
Advanced Long Leg Flare
$310
Rùadh
The Clyde Jean
$520
7 For All Mankind
Modern Dojo high-rise flared jeans
$320
Mother
The Hustler Roller Sneak
$258
Jeanerica
Fuji Stretch High-Rise Flared-Leg Jeans
$250