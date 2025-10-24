Each season, like clockwork, as soon as the weather dips, Jennifer Lawrence shows off her love for animal print. And can you blame her? Everything from zebra, cow, to classic leopard have been trendier than ever — with no signs of slowing down (hello, Khaite Fall/Winter 2025, runway). But Lawrence has proven that her affinity for jungle prints, particularly by way of coats, goes far beyond the trend cycle.

Back in March of this year, the Die My Love actor was spotted in one of her first post-pregnancy outings in New York City carrying a rare vintage Fendi calf hair backpack. And just a few weeks before that, in February, she was seen twice wearing arguably one of the seasons most coveted leopard shearling coats by beloved Scandi-label Malene Birger (which you can still get, by the way).

Oh, and who can forget her belted ladylike leopard look that she wore to the Dior Cruise 2025 runway show in Scotland in summer of last year? Lawrence has been an ambassador for the brand since 2012. There are so many memorable leopard moments throughout the years that live rent-free in our heads. So when she was spotted wearing, yet another, wild fall coat yesterday, October 23, TZR obviously had to investigate.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty Images

This time, the Hunger Games-alum wore a $2,000 leopard number by New York-based label La Ligne (which feels like a deal compared to last year’s $5,250 Malene Birger version). She paired the 100% calf-suede single-breasted silhouette with a chunky bright red scarf wrapped around her neck for a pop of color.

Underneath, you could see a pair of wide-leg black trousers poking out where the mid-length coat ends. Lawrence added a pair of flat slip-on clogs — ideal for autumnal city strolls. The Oscar-winner went completely incognito with a baseball cap and her trusted Heaven Mayhem sunglasses that she has now been seen wearing on seven different occasions. Now that’s what we’d call celeb-approved.

BACKGRID

Just a few days earlier on October 20, the actor and producer attended the 2025 Rome Film Festival doing press for her new film. She finally made her Jonathan Anderson debut while wearing look 56 from the creative director’s highly-anticipated first show for the French house. Though there was no animal print in sight, the look was so Lawrence: A quirky V-neck pullover paired over a white bubble skirt.

From the red carpet to her NYC street style appearances, the Silver Linings actor never disappoints.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Shop Lawrence’s exact leopard look below (before it’s too late!).