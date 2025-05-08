Hypothetically speaking, if you were a global pop star currently on a 30-plus show tour across the US and Europe and had a slew of designer stage costumes to change into throughout your three hour set, what type of manicure would be versatile enough to seamlessly get you through it all? This seems like a nearly impossible task, but leave it to Beyoncé to find the most glamorous solution. Thanks to Queen Bey releasing a series of detailed looks from her Cowboy Carter tour, we know know that the “Protector” singer has been sporting gold chrome nails at all her shows thus far.

On Apr. 28, the Cécred founder kicked off her long awaited tour in support of AOTY-winning Cowboy Carter with a handful of shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. As a surprise to absolutely no one, her epic on-stage ensembles have included custom designs by the likes of Loewe, Mugler, and Burberry (to name only a few) ranging from a white fringed bodysuit and chaps to thigh-high fur boots and denim short-shorts. In terms of her glam, no only did Beyoncé have to factor in hair, makeup, and nails that worked with all of the above, but she had to consider what would read well to an audience of tens of thousands of fans (including heavy hitters like Lori Harvey, Oprah, and Gabrielle Union).

What she and her team came up with wasn’t just effective, it was quintessentially Beyoncé. More specifically, her current era. In harmony with her honey-colored, bouncy curls and matching makeup, the “II Hands II Heaven” singer’s Midas-touched mani was totally emblematic of her Act II vibe thus far (see her latest perfume launch and matching eye makeup, her glittering Grammys gown, and even her entire SirDavis launch party). This, of course, was the natural next step to her silver-coated Renaissance rollout.

To achieve her flawless gold chrome nails, Beyoncé turned to her trusted nail artist Miho Okawara, who shared that she used Ageha Gel Mirror Powder. The look also happens to be a favorite of fellow powerful A-list women like Serena Williams, Zendaya, and Kerry Washington and metallic manicures in general have been on the rise for the celebrity set. So if you’re looking for a show-stopping set of nails that’s actually pretty versatile, follow Bey’s lead and go for the gold — whether you’re wearing them to a Cowboy Carter show or having your own listening party at home.