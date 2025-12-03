You’ve added every festive soirée you’ve RSVP-ed to this holiday season, and have probably mapped out your outfits, but have you figured out the coordinating beauty look you’ll wear with each one? If your party dresses are ordered and currently en route, but you’re still in need of some holiday hair inspiration, look no further than Kendall Jenner’s low messy bun, which she wore to the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.

For the annual celebration, which honors 10 women who are making a difference in their respective communities, the supermodel and L’Oréal Paris ambassador wore her espresso brunette hair in a low messy bun just above the nape of her neck, complete with a center part and one face-framing strand left out. Jenner’s hairstyle is a fresh take on the Pamela Anderson-core ‘90s messy updos that have been popular as of late, but it’s also an easy yet elevated look that’ll show off the neckline of the backless or strapless cocktail dress you plan on wearing for New Year’s Eve.

Jenner rounded out her cool-girl red carpet beauty look with soft glam makeup comprised of full, fluffy brows, trendy micro wing eyeliner, slightly flushed cheeks, and a slightly overlined, satiny nude lip. While the makeup artist behind the look has yet to reveal the products used, there’s a good chance they’re L’Oréal Paris.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Leave it to a supermodel to nail the perfect balance of effortlessly cool and red carpet glam. But if that’s the vibe you’re going for this holiday season, Jenner’s low messy bun will help you achieve it.