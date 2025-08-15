Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand, Orebella, launched in 2024 with three scents, and it managed to stand out in the crowded world of celebrity beauty brands. Each fragrance in the line features an alcohol-free, two-phase formula, combining essential oils with skin-nourishing ingredients. Just shake to activate, then spritz directly onto the skin for a hydrating, scent-infused glow. The perfumes are also housed in geometric, sculptural bottles, elevating the entire experience. Now, two years later, Hadid is adding a fifth scent to the line — Eternal Roots. The new fragrance is a woody and fruity blend, featuring a combination of fresh lychee, raspberry blossom, vetvier, and patchouli notes to create a scent that’s both surprising and subtly sweet.

To celebrate the launch earlier this week, Hadid hosted a party and wore a stylish hair accessory that perfectly captured the essence of the new fragrance. Her hair was slicked back into a smooth bun, topped with a raspberry hair pin, a subtle nod to one of the key notes in Eternal Roots. The accessory was a perfect complement to Hadid’s otherwise neutral outfit — a backless cream dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit — adding a subtle pop of color that pulled the entire look together. It also gave her classic sleek bun an elevated touch.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Hadid’s been on a bit of a hair accessory streak lately. In the Eternal Roots campaign, her hair was styled in a tousled updo secured with a claw clip. And earlier this summer, for Orebella’s UK launch, she finished off her sleek, low bun with a floral hair pin. In case you needed proof that a hair accessory is the coolest way to level up a simple hairstyle, Hadid’s looks make it clear. Sometimes, the smallest details make the biggest impact.