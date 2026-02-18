During fashion month it’s the job of editors to keep an eye out for stylish trends spotted on and off the runways. Even if one isn’t necessarily attending the shows themselves, there tends to be a common thread between what designers are showing and most of the street style scene that follows. And thanks to the Internet, when virtually every cool celebrity stepped out wearing some element of leather this week, you can consider it duly noted.

While classic black leather jackets have always been a staple during the colder months, this year is all about creative (and colorful!) takes on the material, beyond just outerwear. Take Priyanka Chopra Jonas for instance, who opted to wear a custom Antoinette Messam gown to the premiere of The Buff in Hollywood on Feb. 17th. Her bold espresso silhouette featured a sculpted leather bodice juxtaposed by a more feminine draped skirt on the bottom, proving that leather is perfect when incorporated during more formal moments, too.

Such was the case for Cynthia Erivo, who also wore a custom leather on the red carpet in London that same day. For the press night after party of Dracula, Erivo stunned in a blood red Givenchy by Sarah Burton floor-length coat that felt more like a gown. She paired the look with a matching red handbag in a nod to the famous vampire. Charli XCX was also lensed in a leather head-to-toe ensemble on the red carpet of her latest mockumentary film, The Moment. Only XCX ditched her pants and showed up in only a leather jacket and thigh-high boots instead.

Over in New York, fashion week was in full swing when celebrities like Julia Fox and Elsa Hosk appeared in leather looks at the week’s most exclusive events. Fox made quite the dinner entrance celebrating the Net-A-Porter x Willy Chavarria launch on Feb. 15th wearing a red leather trench coat from the label. Hosk attended Khaite’s Fall 2026 ready-to-wear show at the Park Avenue Armory in a full look by the It-girl label, mixing textures with a leopard fur coat and black leather trousers.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity leather looks from the week, ahead.

