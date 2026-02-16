Most would agree that there are some trends that are better left in the sartorial graveyard. But every once in awhile, you notice something from fashion’s past that subtly makes a case for its own resurrection — and celebrities usually have something to do with it. Such is the case for the return of the platform pump in 2026. Your favorite stylish stars, including Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teyana Taylor, have all been spotted trying to bring back the towering shoe that has been absent from the fashion scene since the 2010s. And it’s beginning to catch on again quickly.

Designers like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Prada are betting on the nostalgic silhouette, but in a more modern and refined way. Instead of the tacky, sky-high versions that dominated the early aughts, today’s platforms are sleek, sculpted, and designed with materials that will elevate a look — not distract you from it. Speaking of elevation, why not add a couple inches to your height while you’re at it? Carpenter seems to agree.

But there are more reasons than growing taller to embrace platforms pumps’ return. While undeniably bold, the style is surprisingly more practical in comparison to other heeled shoes. Platforms are high, yes, but they aren’t as steep as a traditional stiletto — making them more comfortable on your feet and thus, easier to style from day to night. There are so many ways to wear them, too. From mini dresses to tailored trousers, platform pumps should be considered when finalizing your outfit.

If you aren’t hopping on the platform pump revival train yet, keep scrolling and perhaps one of these celebrities might change your mind.

Rachel Zoe

Julia Fox

Miranda Kerr

Jessica Simpson

Teyana Taylor

Lisa Rinna

Delilah Belle

Sabrina Carpenter

Tessa Thompson

Taylor Swift

Hailey Bieber