“The side part is back,” hairstylist Justine Marjan tells me as she adds clip in extensions to a model’s hair in the cramped backstage area of a 9th floor studio in Hudson Yards. Marjan was talking about the vintage Veronica Lake-inspired style she was creating for Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2026 show, but her declaration is true. Over the course of New York Fashion Week, I’ve noticed more and more of the street style crowd have been wearing the look, which Gen Z has deemed as “dated.” However, a side part is anything but, and hairstyles I’ve seen in the front rows and on the streets between shows are proof.

Of course, the city’s best dressed aren’t just going to part their hair to the side, but demonstrate how the shift completely transforms their existing haircut and acts a total vibe shift for any style. Think slicked-back bobs, loose waves, sleek updos, and more. So if you’ve been in a rut but don’t want to lose a ton of length or undergo a color transformation, why not take a cue from NYFW’s street style stars and move your part over to the side?

Get inspired with the following side-part hairstyles seen outside of the F/W ‘26 shows.

Long & Lifted

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

A traditional side part instantly adds a little extra volume at the roots — no teasing or backcombing necessary.

Sleek ‘90s Bob

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Mythersea’s Tiffany Hsu channeled the minimalist beauty looks of the ‘90s with her slicked-back bob, complete with a deep side part.

Prom Updo

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While sleek updos are unwaveringly popular, Y2K-inspired prom updos are having a moment. Here, the trending style has made its way to NYFW.

Slicked-Back Bun

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Switch up your go-to slicked-back bun by adding a side part into the mix.

Bombshell Waves

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A deep side part adds extra elegance to bouncy bombshell curls.

Bixie With Side Bangs

Daniel Zuchnik./Getty Images

If you don’t want to stop at a side part, up the ante with side-swept bangs, another look beloved by millennials in the early aughts.