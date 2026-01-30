In 2024, Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, became such a cultural force that “Brat Summer” earned its own Wikipedia page. In the year-and-a-half since, the pop star has toured the world, tied the knot, starred in two films that premiered at Sundance, and whipped up a soundtrack album for the upcoming Wuthering Heights. It’s safe to say that Charli isn’t having a moment — she is the moment. So there was no better title for her mockumentary film than, well, The Moment. And for its Los Angeles premiere, artist Ricky Fraser gave the singer-songwriter a hairstyle fit for the woman of the year(s).

The hair vibes for the premiere, held Jan. 29 in Beverly Hills, were “sultry and dramatic,” Fraser tells TZR. “The inspiration was a strong side part paired with length and texture, creating a look that felt bold, confident, and effortlessly glamorous,” he explains.

Working with Tresemmé, Fraser began by giving the star a classic blowout. “We started by prepping damp hair with the Tresemmé A-List Collection All-in-One Style Primer and Smoothing Cream to create a smooth, polished foundation for the blowout,” he shares. After the hair was dry, he added texturizing spray “to give grip and help the extensions stay secure all night.”

Next, it was time to add body — but in the star’s signature, unfussy, gritty-glam fashion. “To build dimension, I used a mix of a waver, flat iron, and a 1.25’ curling iron, alternating tools to keep the texture lived-in and effortless,” he explains. “A small amount of Tresemmé A-List Collection Bonding Oil warmed between the hands helped break up the waves and add softness.”

Fraser finished up with a trio of products — the Instant Fix Styling Stick, Workable Hairspray, and Lacquer Shine Spray — that locked everything in while maintaining that slightly undone vibe. “The goal is always hair that feels polished, but never overworked,” he says.

For anyone looking to emulate the style, Fraser says that “the key to this look is remembering that less is more. If you don’t have a waver, alternate between different-sized curling irons to create variation in the wave pattern. A flat iron is also a great tool for smoothing and refining the ends once you’re done styling. Focus on touchable texture rather than perfection, and use lightweight products so the hair still moves.”

The end look was equal parts Old Hollywood glamour and modern edge, as though Veronica Lake had entered The Matrix. It was a fitting complement to her outfit, which repurposed the corset from the Jean Paul Gaultier gown she wore to the 2025 Grammys, pairing it with her wedding bra, tour shorts, and tights with “The Moment” stitched on one thigh.

That synergy is characteristic of their working relationship, says Fraser. “We let the outfit lead the conversation, then build the hair around that vision,” he shares. “It’s a creative exchange between Charli, her stylist, the makeup artist, and me. We all love experimenting and having fun, while keeping the look elevated and intentional.”

You can expect Charli’s glam squad to keep that intuitive, creative energy flowing for her Grammys after-party look on Feb. 1 (and likely well into the morning of Feb. 2). “We’re keeping things fluid and letting the night guide us,” says Fraser. “It’s all about hair that lives with you throughout the night. Stay tuned.”