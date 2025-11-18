Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo wrapped their global Wicked: For Good press tour with two of their most striking red carpet looks yet. On Nov. 17, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attended the final premiere of their forthcoming film, which officially lands in theaters on Nov. 22. After stops in Singapore, London, Paris, and São Paulo, it felt fitting that the tour’s finale took place in New York, the birthplace of the original Wicked Broadway musical. And even after serving major slays around the world, they saved two of their most memorable outfits for last.

Erivo chose a custom Balenciaga ball gown designed by the house’s new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Valentino alum created a dramatic all-black drop-waist silhouette paired with a cropped leather top. The look incorporated details from Piccioli’s debut Balenciaga runway collection in October, including a feather-lined hem and oversized black sunglasses. The dark, sculptural ensemble nodded to Erivo’s character, often portrayed as powerful, misunderstood, and complex. Diamond jewelry from Italian designer Roberto Coin completed the moment.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Grande leaned fully into her inner Glinda with a custom Schiaparelli couture gown. The strapless pink-and-black silhouette featured a ruched bustier, two delicate side bows, and a sweeping ball skirt, giving her an unmistakable old-Hollywood aura. It was a romantic, theatrical take on Glinda’s signature aesthetic, filtered through Daniel Roseberry’s surrealist perspective.

The brand referred to the design as “ARIANARELLI,” in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post, which showed Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry sketching the initial concept and then bringing it to life. According to the maison, the dress required 200 meters of silk organza and tulle, as well as more than 20 hand-finished ruffles to construct the intricate ball skirt.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The pair’s final looks made saying goodbye to the two-part film feel even tougher. Here’s hoping this isn’t the end of Grande and Erivo’s collective fashion moments soon. For now, these latest outfits should tide fans over.