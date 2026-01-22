If there’s one takeaway from Givenchy by Sarah Burton so far, it’s that she’s all about embracing femininity. The designer, who debuted her first ready-to-wear collection for the label in March of last year, has made it clear that when it comes to highlighting women — whether it’s accentuating a waist through sculptural tailoring, casting an all-female campaign, or designing a custom see-through red carpet gown (where the clothes are only meant to serve as a conduit for the body underneath) — Burton is not losing focus. In fact, she’s doubling down on it. On Jan. 22, the French luxury house launched its latest accessories campaign centered around The Snatch bag.

The new leather style is crafted with Burton’s ethos top of mind. According to the brand’s press release, the bag is, “A study in intimacy. A sensual object that slips naturally into the language of Sarah Burton’s ready-to-wear: sculptural, feminine, shaped around the body.” As the clever name suggests, the bag was inspired by the natural silhouettes of a woman’s body — snatched waist, anyone?

The campaign was shot by David Sims and features model Emeline Hoareau, who has walked in both Givenchy by Sarah Burton runway shows. Hoareau was lensed wearing the exact leather bra and matching wrapped skirt look she wore during the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 show back in October 2025. And since the curvature of a bra falls perfectly in line with embracing fluid shapes, the black leather skirt set was chosen with intention.

David Sims/Givenchy

The grained leather bag, now available for preorder, will come in three sizes, small, medium, and large. You can choose from several colors, including classic black, aubergine, taupe, cream, pink, dark brown, and equestrian red. The Snatch is already showing off its practicality with the option of being carried by hand, on the shoulder, or crossbody (small size only). The tote also features a metal chain hardware available in gold and silver.

Discover The Snatch Bag Below