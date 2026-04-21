After weeks of The Devil Wears Prada 2 promo with leading actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, April 20 was finally the moment audiences everywhere have been waiting for — well, not quite, since the movie is still just under two weeks away from the May 1 opening. That said, the original 2006 cast finally reunited on the red carpet, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who had been absent from the larger press tour up until this point. You may have been able to guess based on how things were already going for Hathaway and Streep, the entire cast was dressed to the nines for the world premiere.

Hathaway, who is working with longtime stylist and collaborator Erin Walsh, channeled old Hollywood in her timeless red strapless gown by Louis Vuitton. Also wearing red as a nod to the film’s core motifs was Streep. Her look, styled by Micaela Erlanger, was a Givenchy by Sarah Burton cape with matching black leather gloves from the Fall/Winter 2026 runway collection — an apt homage to her devilish Miranda Priestly character. Blunt took this as the perfect avant garde opportunity to wear Schiaparelli couture, while Tucci stayed classy in an Armani suit.

Also joining them for their various cameos and work on the film was Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet, Paige DeSorbo, and Hannah Berner. Gaga wore a black hourglass Saint Laurent silhouette circa fall/winter 2016, while Ashley opted for a more on the nose choice: a custom electric lime green look by Prada.

In addition to the celebs attached to the film, there were plenty of A-listers across fashion, entertainment, and music in attendance, too. Oh, and not to mention the original inspiration for the film, Vogue’s Anna Wintour made an appearance in Prada alongside her two daughters.

Keep scrolling to see every celebrity look from last night’s world premiere.

Anne Hathaway

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Meryl Streep

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton, Stuart Weitzman, and David Yurman jewelry.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

(+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Mike Coppola/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In Schiaparelli couture and Dunhill.

Stanley Tucci

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Simone Ashley

John Nacion/Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Lady Gaga

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

Anna Wintour

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prada.

Pauline Chalamet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Honor NYC.

Winnie Harlow

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Stephane Rolland, Versace heels, Nino Sepo jewelry.

Lucy Liu

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika and Ahikoza By Brham.

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prada and Romeo Hunte.

Jasmine Tookes

John Nacion/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim.

Heidi Klum

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In a Project Runway season 22 contestant’s design.

Ashley Graham

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Miss Claire Sullivan and Isabel Delgado.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Scoop x TDWP2 Collection, Isabel Delgado, and a Free Assembly suit.

Paige DeSorbo

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Hannah Berner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In vintage Carolina Herrera, Larroude, Jenny Bird, and Type Jewelry.

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani and Bottega Veneta.

Coco Rocha

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Madelaine Petsch

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika, Jimmy Choo shoes, and EFFY.