(Red Carpet)
The Fashion At The Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere Did Exactly What It Was Supposed To
The opposite of “some hideous skirt convention.”
After weeks of The Devil Wears Prada 2 promo with leading actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, April 20 was finally the moment audiences everywhere have been waiting for — well, not quite, since the movie is still just under two weeks away from the May 1 opening. That said, the original 2006 cast finally reunited on the red carpet, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who had been absent from the larger press tour up until this point. You may have been able to guess based on how things were already going for Hathaway and Streep, the entire cast was dressed to the nines for the world premiere.
Hathaway, who is working with longtime stylist and collaborator Erin Walsh, channeled old Hollywood in her timeless red strapless gown by Louis Vuitton. Also wearing red as a nod to the film’s core motifs was Streep. Her look, styled by Micaela Erlanger, was a Givenchy by Sarah Burton cape with matching black leather gloves from the Fall/Winter 2026 runway collection — an apt homage to her devilish Miranda Priestly character. Blunt took this as the perfect avant garde opportunity to wear Schiaparelli couture, while Tucci stayed classy in an Armani suit.
Also joining them for their various cameos and work on the film was Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet, Paige DeSorbo, and Hannah Berner. Gaga wore a black hourglass Saint Laurent silhouette circa fall/winter 2016, while Ashley opted for a more on the nose choice: a custom electric lime green look by Prada.
In addition to the celebs attached to the film, there were plenty of A-listers across fashion, entertainment, and music in attendance, too. Oh, and not to mention the original inspiration for the film, Vogue’s Anna Wintour made an appearance in Prada alongside her two daughters.
Keep scrolling to see every celebrity look from last night’s world premiere.
Anne Hathaway
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Meryl Streep
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton, Stuart Weitzman, and David Yurman jewelry.
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
In Schiaparelli couture and Dunhill.
Stanley Tucci
In Giorgio Armani.
Simone Ashley
In custom Prada.
Lady Gaga
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.
Anna Wintour
In Prada.
Pauline Chalamet
In Honor NYC.
Winnie Harlow
In Stephane Rolland, Versace heels, Nino Sepo jewelry.
Lucy Liu
In Georges Hobeika and Ahikoza By Brham.
Russell Wilson & Ciara
In Prada and Romeo Hunte.
Jasmine Tookes
In Marmar Halim.
Heidi Klum
In a Project Runway season 22 contestant’s design.
Ashley Graham
In Miss Claire Sullivan and Isabel Delgado.
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
In Scoop x TDWP2 Collection, Isabel Delgado, and a Free Assembly suit.
Paige DeSorbo
In Christian Siriano.
Hannah Berner
In vintage Carolina Herrera, Larroude, Jenny Bird, and Type Jewelry.
Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer
In Giorgio Armani and Bottega Veneta.
Coco Rocha
In Christian Siriano.
Madelaine Petsch
In Georges Hobeika, Jimmy Choo shoes, and EFFY.