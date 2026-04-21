Hollywood has always been intertwined with the fashion and beauty world, but few films have been this closely aligned like The Devil Wears Prada. Nearly two decades after Miranda Priestly first appeared on the big screen, the iconic fashion film is coming back in a major way. With a highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters on May 1, brands are already jumping in on the action. The result? Some of the most talked-about product collaborations of the year, including campaigns with massive celebrities like Kendall Jenner and TDWP2’s Simone Ashley.

From cult-favorite hair tools to luxury skin care and even a full blown fashion line, the products span categories and price point — allowing fans in on the franchise beloved for its exclusivity. Whether you already reserved your movie tickets or are just someone who appreciates a good, limited-edition drop, there's something here for everyone.

Ahead is every collab so far, what it is, and how to get it.

Scoop

Walmart's elevated in-house label Scoop is bringing the Runway aesthetic to the masses with an exclusive movie-inspired collection that's far more fashion-forward than you might expect. The assortment leans into the first film's signature color motifs, like cerulean blue and devil red, alongside elevated silhouettes like a Priestly-esque trench coat and a chic fringe skirt. The full collection dropped on April 20, but here are our picks below.

L'Oréal Paris

(+) L'Oréal Paris Simone Ashley (+) L'Oréal Paris Kendall Jenner INFO 1/2

L'Oréal Paris introduced their Devil Wears Prada 2 collaboration on Oscars night with an ad starring global ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley, playing inside the movies’ Runway Magazine offices. The campaign ties into a limited-edition collection including a Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick, Infallible 3-Second Up to 36HR Wear Setting Spray, and Extensionist Mascara. Watch the 50 second video here.

Lancôme

Lancôme is the official skin care partner of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The French luxury house used the film as the backdrop for its new Absolue Longevity MD skincare line, which was integrated directly into the film and used on set to keep the cast camera-ready throughout production. The hero campaign stars Pauline Chalamet — who plays a Beauty Editor at Runway Magazine in the film — who is tasked with finding the unreleased anti-aging products for her boss Miranda Priestly in a classic move. Watch the video here.

The Absolute Longevity MD line is currently available to Lancôme Loyalty members only. Lancôme

Tweezerman

Tweezerman

Tweezerman is going all out for its most fashionable collaboration to date. The limited-edition TDWP2 collection transforms everyday grooming tools into collectible accessories, with design details inspired by the film's signature themes. The line is available on Amazon and at Tweezerman.com.

Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer

Cult-favorite hair brush brand Tangle Teezer is entering the Runway universe with two limited-edition versions of their best-selling detangling brushes. The Ultimate Detangler and its Mini counterpart got a full makeover: a sleek metallic red finish with black teeth perfectly on brand for the movie. Both brushes are available for a limited time at Tangle Teezer, Target, Ulta, Nordstrom, JCPenney, Revolve, and Amazon.

TRESemmé

TRESemmé

As the film's official haircare brand, TRESemmé released a special-edition styling trio named after the most quotable lines from the first film: "Groundbreaking" Workable Hairspray, "That's All" Dry Texturizing Spray, and "Runway Ready" Lacquer Shine Spray. Available online and in-store at retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart while supplies last.

More to come...