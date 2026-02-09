Lady Gaga is not a Super Bowl novice. Ten years ago, she sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The following year, she returned to the big show as a headliner, performing a 13-minute spectacle that included an aerial entrance, 300 drones, and an epic medley of her hits. Fast forward to 2026, and the Grammy Award-winning artist returned to Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX (the New England Patriots versus the Seattle Seahawks) where she was tapped as a surprise guest for Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated halftime show.

While Gaga’s mesmerizing Latin rendition of “Die With a Smile” was surely memorable, it was her romantic dress that really stole the show. The singer wore a stunning sleeveless drop-waist baby blue custom gown by Luar with an asymmetrical ruffled skirt that fit nicely with the entire performance, which was a love letter to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage.

The V-neck dress style was accessorized beautifully with a bright red floral appliqué at the chest and coordinating red ankle strap pumps. For her beauty look, the songwriter stuck to the romantic theme and opted for long, loose blonde retro waves pinned on the sides. Her makeup was soft and minimal, save for winged liner and a bright red lip.

After her solo moment, Gaga joined Bad Bunny for a sultry dance number, during which they both showed off their moves. Leave it to Gaga to celebrate her Super Bowl homecoming in style.