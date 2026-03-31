Fallen into a fashion slump this winter? The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour is here to help you recharge those sartorial batteries. As expected, the film’s stars, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, kicked off the promo circuit in high style on March 30, stepping out in Mexico City wearing fresh designer looks.

The duo’s first stop on Tuesday was the Frida Kahlo Museum, where they took part in a Q&A. Hathaway turned heads in a fringe, cowboy-inspired Schiaparelli shirt, paired with a matching pencil skirt. The actor punctuated the all-black look with the brand’s eye bijou belt — an oversized gold accent shaped like, you guessed it, an eyeball. She continued the playful streak with Schiaparelli patent leather pumps, defined by a wavy silhouette and the maison’s signature gold-tone keyhole detail. A black leather Warp bag and Bulgari Tubogas earrings completed the look.

Streep, meanwhile, donned a fire-engine red suit courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Her outfit consisted of the luxury label’s Turlington jacket with sharp peak lapels, matching wide-leg trousers, and a coordinating pussy-bow blouse in organza. Streep accessorized with oversized maroon cat-eye glasses and large hoop earrings. (The movie’s other stars, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, were noticeably absent, but will likely join in on the festivities soon.)

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The fashion didn’t end there. Later in the day, the two attended a red carpet for the movie at the Anahuacalli Museum. Hathaway, for her part, arrived in a straight-off-the-runway look, opting for a sequin burgundy dress from Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Oozing glamour, the number featured long sleeves and a flared skirt. Hathaway accented the glitzy confection with slouchy over-the-knee leather boots, also from the aforementioned fall collection, leaving just a sliver of skin between her mini dress and shoes. The Princess Diaries alum dialed up the drama with a bright red lip.

Streep, on the other hand, went more classic in a Schiaparelli floor-sweeping navy shirt dress with gold buttons and a matching belt. The legendary actor styled the piece with Schiaparelli’s signature maximalist accessories, including tooth-shaped earrings and one of its embellished face bags.

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With the film still weeks away from its April 30 release — mark your calendars! — there are plenty more fashion moments to come. Be sure to keep checking back, as this post will be updated throughout the press tour.