There was never any doubt that the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was going to be major. In a post Barbie, Wuthering Heights, and The Drama world, there’s a new method of promoting films, where the clothes (and the puns) are intended. In this case, the combination of the reprisal of the beloved 2006 film, the high-fashion themes that are inherent to the plot, and the cast’s star power, were guaranteed to deliver. But on April 7, something happened that exceeded all expectations: Vogue dropped their May cover featuring the film’s Meryl Streep alongside the (alleged) real life inspiration for Miranda Priestly — the editor-in-chief — Anna Wintour.

In her almost 40 years at the helm, Wintour had never appeared on the magazine’s cover — that is, until today. Lensed by Annie Liebovitz, styled by Grace Coddington, interviewed by Barbie’s Greta Gerwig (who directed Streep in Little Women), and written by Wintour’s successor, Chloe Malle, the world was “Seeing Double” — as the cover story was aptly titled. In Malle’s editor’s letter, she recalled an October 2025 conversation that she had with Wintour in the back of a cab in Paris while brainstorming spring cover ideas.

Malle floated the idea of Wintour being on the cover with Streep, but was politely turned down. “Months later, it turned out to be Meryl who finally convinced her, and I am so grateful,” Malle wrote in the letter. Both women wore Prada, of course, as a nod to the forthcoming movie.

It seems that Wintour is fully embracing her satirical character while remarking on what she actually liked about the 2006 original. “It showed the world what a huge business fashion is. It’s a true economic force globally, and the first film acknowledged that,” said Wintour.

In addition, just last month, Wintour appeared alongside the film’s other lead, Anne Hathaway at the 98th Academy Awards to present the award for best Costume Design. The two walked out to an acoustic version of “Vogue” by Madonna, which also plays during Hathaway’s character Any Sachs’ makeover montage in The Devil Wears Prada.

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If Wintour, Streep, and Hathaway have already gotten fans this excited ahead of film’s May 1 premiere, there’s no telling what else is to come — especially since Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci haven’t yet joined in on the fun.