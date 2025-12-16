Paige DeSorbo loves being busy. In 2025 alone, the former Summer House star tested the limits of that devotion, from selling out a Giggly Squad podcast tour and launching her sleep and lounge label, Daphne, to speaking at Harvard Business School and attending Paris Fashion Week at Victoria Beckham’s show. It was a year defined by momentum and ambition, powered by DeSorbo’s famously Type A energy.

But as 2026 approaches, she’s recalibrating and slowing down. (Slightly.)

Since stepping away from the Bravo universe, DeSorbo has embraced her first true summer off, released a Daphne holiday drop, and recorded her own Sleep Story with Calm. Rest, once optional, is now essential.

“I’ve always loved getting into bed,” she tells TZR. “But now that I’m 33, it’s not just because I’m exhausted from a night out. It’s a necessity.”

That mindset has shaped how she’s approaching the holidays and the year ahead. DeSorbo isn’t interested in becoming a “new” version of herself. If anything, she’s taking what worked in 2025 with her.

And she isn’t waiting for the New Year to take up a new routine. She’s starting now to make time to unwind in the midst of holiday chaos. “Everyone's always New Year, new me, and I'm like, I actually think New Year, old me,” she says.

Ahead, DeSorbo talks holidays, pajamas over party outfits, recording her Calm Sleep Story at the Waldorf Astoria New York, and why rest, room service, and her “bed bug” girls are staying non-negotiable in 2026.

The holidays can be chaotic. How do you stay grounded?

The holidays are always hosted at my parents’ house. And this is the most Paige-coded thing ever, but for any holiday, I make it a point not to make my outfit a big deal. Every other day of the year, it’s like, What am I wearing to this? For the holidays, I really don’t change out of my pajamas.

I hosted Thanksgiving this year and wore the pajamas I slept in. I woke up, brushed my teeth, did my skincare, and never changed. I know holiday outfits are a big thing, but I want to be cozy and sit on the couch. I’m not getting dressed up to go to my living room.

…And you're eating all day. Why are we trying to wear a body con dress when we’re eating?

I can't wear Hervé Léger in the living room.

Right. And that's also the power of a really great PJ or lounge set. You've now become the queen of that space with Daphne. What’s next for the brand in 2026?

With Daphne, every collection comes from something I’m missing in my own closet. I’m like, I can’t find this. Whatever. I’ll have Daphne make it. Silk pants have been having such a moment for the past year. So I wanted to make a silk set that the girls can wear to a holiday party, come home, do their skincare, and just get into bed.

I also realized how much sets simplify packing. I spent so many summers traveling for weekends, and sets made everything easier. For 2026, summer will be geared toward sets you can wear outside.

I love the little silk bed jacket in this current drop. What inspired it?

My inspo was actually my mom. My grandma always dressed so impeccably, and my mom has such good style. And so they've both influenced so much of what I wear. But it was my mom who was like, “No one dresses nice for bed anymore.”

She’s a big believer that if you’re leaving the house, you’re getting dressed…like when people used to wear silk bed jackets and long nightgowns.

Sometimes, if I’m on my couch and I’m cold, I don't want to put a hooded sweatshirt on. It's too bulky. And then, if you put on a full robe, you're not moving. But the bed jacket kind of tricks your brain into thinking you're kind of wearing clothes, but you're also not.

When things feel overwhelming, what helps you unwind?

A producer, when I first started, said to me, “I think you should download the Calm app and you should try and start doing it every day.” And so I downloaded it years ago, and I have always tried to stay consistent with it. It's one of those things that's so hard to do every single day, but once you get into a rhythm, it gets easier. It’ll ebb and flow the way your life does, but whenever I'm really overwhelmed, I'm like, “Let me just sit for 10 minutes and basically think about nothing.”

What was it like recording your Calm Sleep Story at the Waldorf Astoria?

Hilton/Calm

It was my own Blair Waldorf moment. It’s so gorgeous in there, and you feel like part of history as soon as you walk in.

One of my favorite things about the Waldorf is that they invented room service. Room service is a huge part of who I am. The day I learned what room service was, my life truly changed. My mom said I became a monster.

I love getting into bed anywhere, so it was very nice to get into their beds.

Did you order room service while recording?

We did get room service. Because if you talk for too long, you sound different. You drink tea, so you don’t get spitty.

Do you have a wellness or sleep routine that keeps you centered?

“As I get older, I do start to take wellness more seriously. COVID showed us that you don’t have to be killing yourself 15 hours a day. So for me, it's really more about taking a minute for yourself and self-care.

I love ASMR. I’ve fallen asleep to it so many times, so recording that was such a dream. Last year, Hannah [Berner] and I recorded our audiobook for How to Giggle, and I was so nervous, but it was honestly one of my favorite jobs.

They give you tea, you sit in a soundproof room, and they give you a blanket. I was like, This is the best thing I’ve ever done.

Any beauty or fashion essentials you swear by going into the New Year?

Aquaphor, but it has to be the balm stick. It truly has changed my life. You need the balm stick.

For skincare, I’ve really fallen victim to Medicube. I’m shocked at how well the masks work. I truly recommend it to everyone.

Fashion-wise, I’m such a ballet flat girl. Sometimes I just can’t put a heel on. In the past two years, I’ve reconnected with my ballet flat. It’s such a good transition shoe, and I’m not really a sneaker girl.”

Will you be tuning into Summer House this winter?

I'll obviously miss all of my friends. Ciara just spent Thanksgiving with us. She spends Thanksgiving with my family every year, and we always have the best time.

I will have to catch up with all my friends and get all the tea, but I probably won't be watching the show. For me, it feels almost like when that girl leaves for college and then she comes back to her high school holding her keys and is like, “Oh my God, I used to go here.” I feel like it kind of gives that energy, but I'm so proud of my friends. I'm so proud of Summer House in general. It's their 10th season… they deserve it. I think Summer House is one of the best shows on Bravo, so I'm proud of them.

Outside of work, do you have any personal or life goals for 2026? And what are we leaving behind in 2025?

I probably should have more fun. I am so serious about my career and my businesses that I feel like I need to stay on top of things. I’m such a planner. I should probably be a little more chill.

I want to bring all of 2025 with me into 2026. I did so many fun and cool things. It was one of the best years of my life.

Everyone’s always New Year, new me, and I’m like, “New Year, old me. I’m perfect. Why would I change?’”