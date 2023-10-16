Ever since Taylor Swift was first spotted cheering on football star Travis Kelce in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, Swifties have been patiently waiting for the buzziest (supposed) couple of the moment to confirm their rumored romance. Over the past month, they’ve cozied up in a rom-com-looking getaway car, and the athlete even vaguely addressed the relationship on his New Heights podcast. However, we’ve yet to see them showcase any type of PDA — well, until this weekend. Yes, the pair made their relationship official while hand-in-hand for not one but two date nights in New York. And naturally, Swift and Kelce’s couple style is already making headlines.

For their hard launch on Oct. 14, the lovebirds started their weekend at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza for Saturday Night Live. Before being photographed together, the duo made separate appearances on the late-night comedy show — Swift introduced her friend and collaborator Ice Spice, who was the musical guest, while Kelce acted in a skit inspired by their whirlwind relationship.

It wasn’t until Swift and Kelce arrived at the SNL after-party that they were snapped together. At the star-studded gathering, Swift went for a Reputation-inspired all-black look (IYKYK), which included a satin corset top and fitted trousers from Versace. On top, she added a Gant houndstooth wool trench coat to combat the Big Apple’s chilly weather. On the accessories front, the “Cruel Summer” singer opted for a unique Aupen handbag, an affordable gold chain necklace from Mazin Jewels (it’s only $70!), her go-to Jacquie Aiche finger bracelet, and strappy heels.

As for Kelce’s date night look? The football player paired a bird-printed jacket over a classic white button-down. Then, on the bottom, he wore brown trousers and white sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lucky for fans, the two kept the date night outfit inspo coming all weekend. On Sunday night, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the West Village’s Waverly Inn after an intimate dinner. The singer donned another all-black look — this time, though, she brightened up the number with a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top adorned with green and purple flowers. Meanwhile, Kelce went full fall mode for his second outfit of the weekend. The Chiefs tight end wore a matching beige corduroy set, a black tee, and the same white kicks from the night before.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that the couple is official, keep your eyes peeled for more fashion-forward date nights. Until then, recreate Swift’s latest outfits with the styles below.