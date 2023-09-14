When you think of Saint Laurent’s brand ambassadors, several celebrities come to mind. There’s Kate Moss, who’s been wearing the label since she walked the YSL runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1994, Hailey Bieber, who chose the French atelier for her last two Met Gala looks, and Zoë Kravitz, who always rocks a LBD from them. For the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 12 then, it was perfectly on-brand for Kravitz to wear yet another Saint Laurent look. Although this time around, she chose a sequin white dress from the maison, proving it can look just as timeless as a black one.

The shimmery piece featured a sultry side-boob moment as it had a low scoop on both sides. While Kravitz doesn’t often opt for sequins, we’re big fans of this detour to shinier fabrics. (A note to Andrew Mukamal, who is Kravitz’s stylist: keep the sparkles coming!) The bling didn’t stop with the dress as she also opted for quiet luxury-inspired accessories like pearl and diamond earrings, tennis bracelets, and silver rings all from Tiffany & Co. Under her floor-length gown, black Saint Laurent leather stilettos peered out from the hem. Kravitz then slicked her hair back into a messy bun and kept her makeup minimal with a subtle winged liner and a mauve lip.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, aside from this appearance, we didn’t see much of the actor this NYFW. Fear not, however, as Kravitz has regularly attended Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week shows since 2016 so she may just make an appearance for its Spring 2024 catwalk later this month. The question then is, will she wear a black or white dress? In the past, as you’ll see below, she’s worn exclusively black but we’re hoping for a fashion switch up, as the LWD not only taps into a major NYFW runway trend, but it also looks refreshing and cool on the actor.

(+) Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Mark your calendars for Sept. 25, the beginning of Paris Fashion Week, and keep a close eye on Kravitz’s next Saint Laurent lewk. Until then, recreate her latest outfit with the eye-catching pieces ahead.