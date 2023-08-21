Mark your calendars for Oct. 27 because that’s when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops. As my fellow Swifties know, every time the singer re-releases one of her albums, she seemingly embraces that album’s fashion and beauty aesthetic in real time. With Speak Now (TV), Taylor Swift went for the romantic, fairytale vibes in ball gowns while performing on the Eras Tour. For Red (TV), she donned the fiery shade numerous times in Instagram posts and music videos. Now, ahead of her new re-recording she seems to be channeling the fashion from there, too. For a wedding in Long Beach Island, New Jersey this past weekend, Swift wore a blue lace wedding guest dress. It felt very reminiscent of a cap-sleeve lacy number she wore in the music video for 1989’s hit song “Style.”

Swift was in town to celebrate the marriage between her song-writing partner, Jack Antonoff, and The Maid actor Margaret Qualley. For the ceremony and reception, the singer donned the aforementioned dreamy frock with crystal-embellished suede sandals from Gucci and gold jewelry. She wore a Cartier herringbone rope necklace, a unique finger bracelet from Jacquie Aiche, and Larkspur & Hawk button earrings in the same cerulean color.

In terms of beauty, Swift had that “red lip classic thing” going on in another trademark look from the 1989 era. She opted for a timeless matte ruby lip and a dewy, sun-kissed complexion. The star’s signature bangs were on full display as she styled her hair in loose, messy waves — her go-to look as of late.

Swift wasn’t the only A-lister to make a fashionable appearance at the star-studded wedding. Zoë Kravitz brought the quiet luxury vibes to her party attire in a strapless LBD from The Row. She styled it with classic black accessories like open-toe kitten mules, rounded cat-eye sunglasses, and a baguette shoulder bag — leaving the celebration with a martini in tow and her beau Channing Tatum by her side. Lana Del Rey was also spotted at the venue in a pink and white mini dress. The “Young and Beautiful” singer went the more casual route with her accessories, choosing pastel pink platform slides and a light blue Prada handbag to complete her look with.

As the countdown to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) continues, channel your inner T-Swift with a blue lace dress of your own. Shop some TZR-approved pieces, ahead, to get the look.