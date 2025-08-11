(Celebrity)

Hailey Bieber Is Always Wearing This Influencer-Founded Workout Brand

Kendall is obsessed too.

by Freya Drohan
XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 6: Hailey Bieber is seen at an after-party for the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit...
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hailey Bieber seems to put as much thought into planning her workout outfits as she does her regular street style — which is unsurprising, given that even stepping out for a Pilates class generates headlines. The mom-of-one routinely turns to one activewear brand for a fan-favorite style too: the criss-cross bra by FORM.

When the 28-year-old was spotted going into a class recently wearing cloud-like slippers from her husband Justin’s SKYLRK brand, she was wearing the adjustable $62 polyester-spandex garment with her bike shorts and semi-sheer long sleeve top by Intimissimi.

It’s far from the first time that the supermodel and Rhode founder has opted for the LA-based brand, founded by wellness entrepreneurs Sami Clarke and Sami Spalter, either.

In the past, Bieber has uploaded selfies and been papped out and about in the espresso-hued boat neck long sleeve, retro foldover pants and shorts, scoop neck lounge tank, cosy cropped wrap sweater in oatmeal, and even the stop-and-stare lime green mini shorts.

Getty Images

Hailey’s favorites

Criss Cross Bra
$62
Lounge Tank
$48
Boat Neck Long Sleeve
$72
Fold Over Pants
$87
Wrap Sweater
$78

Clarke and Spalter — aka ‘the Samis’ — launched FORM Activewear in 2023, following the success of their strength training fitness app and community-building platform, which boasts over 60,000 monthly subscribers. A podcast, Transform, which sees the duo interview experts and thought-leaders in the wellness space, has also followed.

Despite being just two-years-old, FORM Activewear has made its way into the athleisure rotations of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and many more. Jenner, for one, is a fan of the high-waisted second skin Core leggings in cherry red.

Hailey in the wrap sweater@HaileyBieber

This summer, Spalter, a marketing executive whose personal health journey began when she lost 80 lbs, and certified fitness trainer and Pilates instructor Clarke, hosted their first-ever pop-up shop and workout studio in New York City.

Check out FORM for workouts, recipes, tutorials, and mindfulness tips here.

Style Isn’t Just Worn—It’s Lived
From art to internet moments to rising creatives, TZR explores the cultural pulse that inspires everything else.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy