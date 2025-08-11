Hailey Bieber seems to put as much thought into planning her workout outfits as she does her regular street style — which is unsurprising, given that even stepping out for a Pilates class generates headlines. The mom-of-one routinely turns to one activewear brand for a fan-favorite style too: the criss-cross bra by FORM.

When the 28-year-old was spotted going into a class recently wearing cloud-like slippers from her husband Justin’s SKYLRK brand, she was wearing the adjustable $62 polyester-spandex garment with her bike shorts and semi-sheer long sleeve top by Intimissimi.

It’s far from the first time that the supermodel and Rhode founder has opted for the LA-based brand, founded by wellness entrepreneurs Sami Clarke and Sami Spalter, either.

In the past, Bieber has uploaded selfies and been papped out and about in the espresso-hued boat neck long sleeve, retro foldover pants and shorts, scoop neck lounge tank, cosy cropped wrap sweater in oatmeal, and even the stop-and-stare lime green mini shorts.

Getty Images

Clarke and Spalter — aka ‘the Samis’ — launched FORM Activewear in 2023, following the success of their strength training fitness app and community-building platform, which boasts over 60,000 monthly subscribers. A podcast, Transform, which sees the duo interview experts and thought-leaders in the wellness space, has also followed.

Despite being just two-years-old, FORM Activewear has made its way into the athleisure rotations of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and many more. Jenner, for one, is a fan of the high-waisted second skin Core leggings in cherry red.

Hailey in the wrap sweater @HaileyBieber

This summer, Spalter, a marketing executive whose personal health journey began when she lost 80 lbs, and certified fitness trainer and Pilates instructor Clarke, hosted their first-ever pop-up shop and workout studio in New York City.

Check out FORM for workouts, recipes, tutorials, and mindfulness tips here.