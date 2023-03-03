If you’re not already familiar with former model, actor, and singer Suki Waterhouse — yes, she’s a triple threat — you’re about to be, thanks to her new show Daisy Jones & The Six, which premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Waterhouse stars alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the talked-about series as Karen Sirko, a charismatic keyboardist with a disdain for sexist norms in the music industry. And in a classic case of life imitating art, Waterhouse’s personal approach to style is not unlike the bold and free-spirited Karen, as evidenced in the actor’s latest photoshoot for TZR’s Spring 2023 Fashion Issue.

An already bonafide fashion girl — Waterhouse previously modeled for the likes of Burberry and Vivienne Westwood — she was unsurprisingly the fearless style chameleon while on set. The star seamlessly showcased, and nailed, some of spring’s biggest fashion trends. Take her mastery of the popular Barbiecore look, for instance. Waterhouse wore a Marine Serre fuchsia jacket and top with a pair of matching gloves from the label, proving that an all-pink ensemble can feel cool and edgy with the right accessory. In another shot, the actor takes on the sheer fashion trend via a Loewe top and briefs combo that is at once edgy and ethereal.

For more dressing inspiration, take in all of Waterhouse’s masterful looks below, and scoop up available pieces to recreate her exact ensembles.

Look 1: Barbiecore-Inspired

Marine Serre clothing, sunglasses, gloves, and boots; Hugo Kreit earrings.

The pink color trend is very much still thriving for spring 2023, especially with the new Barbie movie coming out this summer. Waterhouse gives the look her own personal spin via a pair of gloves that coordinate with the rest of her Marine Serre outfit. However, if you’re not a fan of this accessory for day-to-day wear, simply take on the pink challenge by wearing a printed blazer with jeans.

Look 2: Life Of The Party

Jil Sander dress, Christian Louboutin boots, Cartier earrings and rings, Alexis Bittar necklace.

You may have noticed all the shiny embellishments and metallic looks on the runways, as labels like Jil Sander, Valentino, and Gabriela Hearst all tapped into this theme for their seasonal collections. If you’re wondering how you can wear this trend IRL, take after Waterhouse and style your fanciest sequin frock with a pair of more casual knee-high boots.

Look 3: Statement Jewels

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello clothing, earrings, bangles, and cuffs; Alighieri rings.

Statement jewelry were all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways at Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Louis Vuitton. Think oversized bangles and larger-than-life earrings — pieces that make you go wow upon seeing them. Here, Waterhouse uses her gold accessories to elevate her neutral-hued outfit.

Look 4: Seeing Red

Ferragamo dress and briefs, Fleur du Mal bra, Lorraine West earrings, Bulgari gold ring, Alexis Bittar red ring, Le Femme heels.

Bold reds, like a moody crimson or vibrant fire engine-inspired hue, are trending both on the streets and the runways. Dive head first into the look via a full monochromatic ensemble à la the actor or ease into the trend by working the shade into your outfits one item at a time. A great way to start? Shop Femme’s lace-up heels, which can be styled with anything from black leather pants to a summertime wedding guest dress.

Look 5: Embrace The Balaclava

Max Mara clothing and cap, Manolo Blahnik shoes.

We know what you’re thinking: Aren’t balaclavas technically a wintery item? Well, for the transitional weather, this item will come in handy early spring when the air is still a bit nippy in the mornings. Style with your favorite seasonal outerwear, be it an Easter egg-yellow wool coat or something more neutral like Waterhouse’s aforementioned brown number from Saint Laurent.

Look 6: So Sheer

Loewe clothing and shoes, Misho earrings, Jennifer Fisher ring.

Sheer dressing is still a popular aesthetic for spring, so if you’ve mustered up the courage to take this runway trend for a spin in real life, start with a translucent top like Waterhouse’s. If you don’t feel ready to take on the no-pants look at the same time (we understand), wear your sheer blouse with pants instead.

Top Image Credits: Jil Sander dress, Christian Louboutin boots, Cartier earrings and rings, Alexis Bittar necklace

Photographer: Caleb & Gladys

Stylist: Tiffany Reid

Set Designer: Elaine Winter

Hair: Thomas Dunkin

Makeup: Misha Shahzada

Manicure: Tak Okamura

Talent Bookings: Special Projects

Video: Rebecca Halfon, Marshall Stief

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert