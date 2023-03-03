(Celebrity)

Suki Waterhouse Is The Ultimate Fashion Chameleon

Shop the actor’s statement looks from the TZR cover shoot.

Caleb & Gladys
suki waterhouse tzr spring 2023 issue
Sponsored
The 2023 Spring Fashion Issue
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re not already familiar with former model, actor, and singer Suki Waterhouse — yes, she’s a triple threat — you’re about to be, thanks to her new show Daisy Jones & The Six, which premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Waterhouse stars alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the talked-about series as Karen Sirko, a charismatic keyboardist with a disdain for sexist norms in the music industry. And in a classic case of life imitating art, Waterhouse’s personal approach to style is not unlike the bold and free-spirited Karen, as evidenced in the actor’s latest photoshoot for TZR’s Spring 2023 Fashion Issue.

An already bonafide fashion girl — Waterhouse previously modeled for the likes of Burberry and Vivienne Westwood — she was unsurprisingly the fearless style chameleon while on set. The star seamlessly showcased, and nailed, some of spring’s biggest fashion trends. Take her mastery of the popular Barbiecore look, for instance. Waterhouse wore a Marine Serre fuchsia jacket and top with a pair of matching gloves from the label, proving that an all-pink ensemble can feel cool and edgy with the right accessory. In another shot, the actor takes on the sheer fashion trend via a Loewe top and briefs combo that is at once edgy and ethereal.

For more dressing inspiration, take in all of Waterhouse’s masterful looks below, and scoop up available pieces to recreate her exact ensembles.

Look 1: Barbiecore-Inspired

Marine Serre clothing, sunglasses, gloves, and boots; Hugo Kreit earrings.

The pink color trend is very much still thriving for spring 2023, especially with the new Barbie movie coming out this summer. Waterhouse gives the look her own personal spin via a pair of gloves that coordinate with the rest of her Marine Serre outfit. However, if you’re not a fan of this accessory for day-to-day wear, simply take on the pink challenge by wearing a printed blazer with jeans.

Marine Serre
Moon Diamant Jacquard Blazer
$1,215
Marine Serre
Second Skin Moon Top
$270
For Love & Lemons
Alma Pink Gloves
$50
$44
Aggi
Pink Shorts
$236
Hugo Kreit
Swirl Earrings
€290

Look 2: Life Of The Party

Jil Sander dress, Christian Louboutin boots, Cartier earrings and rings, Alexis Bittar necklace.

You may have noticed all the shiny embellishments and metallic looks on the runways, as labels like Jil Sander, Valentino, and Gabriela Hearst all tapped into this theme for their seasonal collections. If you’re wondering how you can wear this trend IRL, take after Waterhouse and style your fanciest sequin frock with a pair of more casual knee-high boots.

Simkhai
Madysen Transparent Sequin Sleeveless Midi Dress
$1,495
Alexis Bittar
Liquid Lucite Link Necklace
$595
Christian Louboutin
Lipbotta Suede Red Sole Boots
$2,095
Cartier
Trinity Ring
$1,800
Cartier
Trinity Earrings
$2,560

Look 3: Statement Jewels

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello clothing, earrings, bangles, and cuffs; Alighieri rings.

Statement jewelry were all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways at Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Louis Vuitton. Think oversized bangles and larger-than-life earrings — pieces that make you go wow upon seeing them. Here, Waterhouse uses her gold accessories to elevate her neutral-hued outfit.

Saint Laurent
Oversized Coat
$6,190
Saint Laurent
Long Dress
$2,790
Saint Laurent
Square Earrings
$1,990
Saint Laurent
Satin Sandals
$945
Saint Laurent
Arty Textured Cuff Bracelet
$850
Saint Laurent
Wooden Cuff
$2,590
Alighieri
The Alighieri Ring
$385
Alighieri
The Flashback Ring
$580

Look 4: Seeing Red

Ferragamo dress and briefs, Fleur du Mal bra, Lorraine West earrings, Bulgari gold ring, Alexis Bittar red ring, Le Femme heels.

Bold reds, like a moody crimson or vibrant fire engine-inspired hue, are trending both on the streets and the runways. Dive head first into the look via a full monochromatic ensemble à la the actor or ease into the trend by working the shade into your outfits one item at a time. A great way to start? Shop Femme’s lace-up heels, which can be styled with anything from black leather pants to a summertime wedding guest dress.

Ferragamo
Long Button-Down Shirt Dress
$2,900
Femme
Luce Minimale
$189
$89
Fleur du Mal
Luxe Triangle Bra
$98
Versace
Greca Border Briefs
$75
$38
Lorraine West Jewelry
Abstract Palette Earrings
$592
Mateo
14kt Emerald Cut Diamond Cigar Band
$8,800
Bvlgari
Serpenti Viper Ring
$2,080
Bvlgari
B.zero1
$4,850
Bvlgari
B.zero1 Band
$3,150

Look 5: Embrace The Balaclava

Max Mara clothing and cap, Manolo Blahnik shoes.

We know what you’re thinking: Aren’t balaclavas technically a wintery item? Well, for the transitional weather, this item will come in handy early spring when the air is still a bit nippy in the mornings. Style with your favorite seasonal outerwear, be it an Easter egg-yellow wool coat or something more neutral like Waterhouse’s aforementioned brown number from Saint Laurent.

Max Mara
Aia Wool Blend Double Breasted Long Coat
$4,590
& Other Stories
Cashmere Knitted Hood
$59
Max Mara
Stretch Viscose Crop Top
$495
Courrèges
Shorts
$290
Manolo Blahnik
Campari Patent Mary Jane Pumps
$825
Bea Bongiasca
Baby Vine Ring
$690

Look 6: So Sheer

Loewe clothing and shoes, Misho earrings, Jennifer Fisher ring.

Sheer dressing is still a popular aesthetic for spring, so if you’ve mustered up the courage to take this runway trend for a spin in real life, start with a translucent top like Waterhouse’s. If you don’t feel ready to take on the no-pants look at the same time (we understand), wear your sheer blouse with pants instead.

AQUAZZURA
PVC Slingback Flats
$1,150
Atu Body Couture
Sheer Pleated Pussybow Blouse
$416
Loewe
Stretch Briefs
$650
Misho
Earrings
$121
Monica Vinader
Siren Plain Wide Ring
$250
Alighieri
Veritas Ring
$462
$232

Top Image Credits: Jil Sander dress, Christian Louboutin boots, Cartier earrings and rings, Alexis Bittar necklace

Photographer: Caleb & Gladys

Stylist: Tiffany Reid

Set Designer: Elaine Winter

Hair: Thomas Dunkin

Makeup: Misha Shahzada

Manicure: Tak Okamura

Talent Bookings: Special Projects

Video: Rebecca Halfon, Marshall Stief

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert