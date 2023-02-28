(Celebrity)

Riley Keough’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Press Tour Outfits Feel Glamorous Yet Relatable

We want her Prada cardigan.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Riley Keough arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The internet is buzzing about the upcoming show Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows the rise and fall of a popular, fictional rock group in the ‘70s. Ahead of the series release on March 3, all the cast members are on a whirlwind media tour for the show. As one of the lead actors, Riley Keough — who plays Daisy Jones — has turned up to every red carpet event. And along the way, Keough’s press tour outfits have captured the audience’s attention.

Thus far, the actor wore several incredible designer outfits, working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi — who also styles Adele — on the looks. The star’s ensembles have ranged from a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress to a Prada outfit to a Paco Rabanne cutout jumpsuit, showcasing Keough’s breath of style. She seems to have an affinity for the details, whether it be a fringe hem or floral motifs, and prefers to wear black when possible. As for jewelry on the press tour, she gravitates towards sculptural earrings and classic diamond hoops while her footwear consists of elegant pumps from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

As you wait for the Daisy Jones & The Six episodes to air, check out Keough’s best outfits from the press tour ahead.

Jan. 27

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

For her latest appearance, Keough attended the Daisy Jones & The Six advance screening and in-conversation with Caitlin Brody event at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. The actor wore a long-lined jacket and matching trousers with a fun fringy hemline.

Express
Blazer
$158
Cynthia Rowley
Fringe Hem Pants
$345
Reformation
Ramona Ankle Boot
$298

Jan. 24

Keough tapped into the minimalist vibes with her St. Agni vest and trousers look. The Australian label specializes in neutral ready-to-wear staples that anyone can work into their own wardrobes.

St. Agni
Vest
$337
St. Agni
Trousers
$303
The Frankie Shop
Faux Leather Trench Coat
$465
The Row
Kitten Heel Pumps
$990

Jan. 23

(+)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
(+)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
1/2

The actor joined the rest of her fellow cast members at the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six, held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. For this big moment, Keough wore a Schiaparelli couture number with sculptural earrings from the house and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Manning Cartell
Strapless Plunging Gown
$606
Marni
Sculptural Earrings
$420
Jimmy Choo
Suede Pumps
$750
Valentino
Garavani Stretch Gloves
$790

Jan. 23

For a press day in Los Angeles, the actor kept her outfit simple and elegant via a black cardigan and white miniskirt look from Prada. She accessorized with jewelry from Anita Ko.

Prada
Cardigan
$2,600
Prada
Satin Miniskirt
$1,720
Manolo Blahnik
BB 90mm Satin Stiletto Pumps
$725
Anita Ko
Large Baguette Hoops
$66,675

Jan. 22

The Paco Rabanne jumpsuit was one of the more vibrantly printed ensembles Keough wore while on her press tour. Since the print was so busy, the actor kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a pair of gold earrings.

NBD
Elea Jumpsuit
$328
$82
Missoma
Medium Ridge Dome Hoop Earrings
$136