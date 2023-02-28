The internet is buzzing about the upcoming show Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows the rise and fall of a popular, fictional rock group in the ‘70s. Ahead of the series release on March 3, all the cast members are on a whirlwind media tour for the show. As one of the lead actors, Riley Keough — who plays Daisy Jones — has turned up to every red carpet event. And along the way, Keough’s press tour outfits have captured the audience’s attention.

Thus far, the actor wore several incredible designer outfits, working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi — who also styles Adele — on the looks. The star’s ensembles have ranged from a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress to a Prada outfit to a Paco Rabanne cutout jumpsuit, showcasing Keough’s breath of style. She seems to have an affinity for the details, whether it be a fringe hem or floral motifs, and prefers to wear black when possible. As for jewelry on the press tour, she gravitates towards sculptural earrings and classic diamond hoops while her footwear consists of elegant pumps from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

As you wait for the Daisy Jones & The Six episodes to air, check out Keough’s best outfits from the press tour ahead.

Jan. 27

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

For her latest appearance, Keough attended the Daisy Jones & The Six advance screening and in-conversation with Caitlin Brody event at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. The actor wore a long-lined jacket and matching trousers with a fun fringy hemline.

Jan. 24

Keough tapped into the minimalist vibes with her St. Agni vest and trousers look. The Australian label specializes in neutral ready-to-wear staples that anyone can work into their own wardrobes.

Jan. 23

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic INFO 1/2

The actor joined the rest of her fellow cast members at the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six, held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. For this big moment, Keough wore a Schiaparelli couture number with sculptural earrings from the house and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jan. 23

For a press day in Los Angeles, the actor kept her outfit simple and elegant via a black cardigan and white miniskirt look from Prada. She accessorized with jewelry from Anita Ko.

Jan. 22

The Paco Rabanne jumpsuit was one of the more vibrantly printed ensembles Keough wore while on her press tour. Since the print was so busy, the actor kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a pair of gold earrings.