Sophie Turner's Green Dress Sparked A Heated Debate On The Internet

Sophie Turner loves the color green. Her wardrobe consists of various items in this shade, from her dad-inspired baseball cap and honeydew cardigan to a lime-colored jacket and a camo print miniskirt. She has fully tapped into this 2022 color trend while making sure her pieces align with her personal style, which is laid-back and comfortable. Thus, it wasn’t a surprise when, earlier this week, Turner wore a green dress that matched Joe Jonas’ cardigan. The matchy-matchy couple style moment was captured on Feb. 16 by photographers while the duo grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.

The two stopped by All Time in Los Feliz. For the daytime date, Jonas wore a printed pink and green cardigan with brown jeans and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Turner kept it simple in a Granny Smith apple-colored dress from Aussie label Finders Keepers. It’s currently on sale for $70! She wore black Katlin mules from Vagabond, which also happens to be a footwear label beloved by Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. It’s common for Hollywood couples to coordinate outfits, and this cute fashion moment didn’t escape the internet’s attention. In addition, Turner’s look sparked a heated debated amongst social media users as fans speculated that the actor might be pregnant with her second child.

Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

The stylish couple demonstrated that it’s incredibly easy to incorporate green into your everyday outfits. You can find a top or a cardigan imbued with the vibrant shade, or take Turner’s styling tip and go for a one-and-done dress. To complete their ensembles, they wore sleek sunglasses. Turner wore her favorite black Victimy Sunglasses from Thierry Lasry. (She most recently rocked the shades to the 2022 Super Bowl.)

Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

You can find Turner’s exact Finders Keepers dress, along with other green-hued options, below. For those who prefer a darker color palette, opt for Maje’s short-sleeve olive number and the long-sleeve style from Dion Lee. For those who want a true emerald shade, turn to REMAIN Birger Christensen’s Alzira Knit Dress. Lastly, for the maximalist fashionistas out there, Christopher John Rogers offers a rainbow, statement-making number.

