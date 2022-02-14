The layered necklace look dominated 2021 and this year, the trend is still going strong with celebrities and influencers. One of the most notable stars who’s obsessed with pairing chunky and delicate accessories together is Hailey Bieber. Her usual combo consists of affordable gold dainty necklaces, like herringbone chains, coupled with lavish pendants. She has a knack for creating the most luxe meets casual ensembles via her jewelry. Take Bieber’s diamond necklaces at The Super Bowl, for example. She styled them with a casual white thermal crop tank top from Twenty Montreal and a pair of black, wide-legged jeans from Balenciaga.

The model attended the game with husband Justin Bieber and fellow model/BFF Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker. She kept her outfit relaxed and casual save for the elegant strand of diamonds around her neck. The Dorsey Lab-Grown White Sapphire Riviere Necklace glistened underneath the stadium lights and made for the perfect jewelry statement against her more laid-back separates. To match her luxurious necklace, she wore a pair of brilliant stud diamond earrings. Justin echoed his wife’s outfit color palette by donning a casual white T-shirt and zip-up jacket. Meanwhile, Jenner also wore a similar graphic top and pants look. Her accessories consisted of Simuero Gamba Earrings and a Totême leather belt.

If you’re a minimalist like Bieber is, spice up your wardrobe with a statement piece like a diamond choker. Bieber’s delicate design from Dorsey is still available to shop for $390. You can layer that with a diamond tennis necklace for the ultimate Hollywood It-girl effect. She proved in one smooth fashion move that you don’t need to wait for date night or Valentine’s Day to rock your most precious jewels. Simply follow Bieber’s lead and wear your most dazzling baubles with jeans and a white top for an unexpectedly cool everyday look.

