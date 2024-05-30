Sienna Miller is one of those celebrities who always makes off-duty dressing look so effortless. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have relationships with the most iconic fashion brands in the business, but the way she puts together even the most basic pieces makes you rethink staples you may already have in your wardrobe — or convince you it may be time for a refresh. Whether it’s a puffer coat or leopard leggings, the Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 star is always giving casual outfit inspiration, and one of her latest is a no-fail formula you’ll want to wear on repeat. On a recent London outing, Miller sported the classic pairing of a blazer and jeans, but styled it in a cool, modern way.

The breakdown of Miller’s casually chic ensemble may at first seem deceptively simple: a blazer, jeans, bodysuit, and boots. But each chosen piece features subtle design details that adds to the overall look and that feeling of ease while still being totally on-trend. Take the blazer, for example. This menswear suiting staple has been all over recent runways, and the freshest take on it is a more relaxed fit, like the one this trendsetter has on. A boxy (not too tailored) silhouette and more lightweight fabric helps achieve her perfectly slouchy styling.

The same idea applies to the jeans. What makes the complete outfit seem so updated for 2024 is the incorporation of certain trends applied to otherwise simple pieces, and these barrel jeans are a perfect example. The voluminous shape is casual, yet contemporary. Compare this to another blazer-and-jeans combo Miller wore recently at this year’s Cannes festivities. By contrast, her tweed Schiaparelli blazer (the same one that Michelle Yeoh wore to a recent fete) and raw denim barrel jeans are decidedly more formal — which suits the occasion. For her off-duty look, she’s selected a more distressed pair that lends itself to the overall sense of ease.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

A few other wardrobe essentials round out the outfit: a cinched suede shoulder bag (this one is from Jimmy Choo), pointed black boots, and a black bodysuit. While you may already have a few of these basics in your wardrobe, Miller is proof that by swapping in some newer shapes and silhouettes, you can give this classic outfit formula a fashion-forward spin. Ready to recreate it? Ahead, find some similar styles (as well as her exact bag) that will help you breathe new life into this casual go-to.