Michelle Yeoh never fails to prove that impeccable style is truly ageless. From her metallic couture Balenciaga at this year’s Met Gala to her emerald leather-and-lace Shiatzy Chen gown at the 2019 Golden Globes, she’s been creating wow moments on red carpets and donning looks by the most iconic designers for decades now. So of course when she stepped out at the Gold Gala on May 11, she was the epitome of spring fashion. In fact, her tweed blazer was straight off the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 runway — but she gave the classic piece a totally different spin in honor of the occasion.

For context, the fundraiser is held annually by Gold House, a non-profit which aims to empower the Asian and Pacific Islander communities, and is frequently referred to as “the Asian Pacific Met Gala” because of its abundance of fashion. This year’s chic list of attendees included Padma Lakshmi, Lucy Liu, and Saweetie, but it was Yeoh who stole the show in an ecru and gold ensemble. The Oscar winner paired the Schiaparelli blazer with a matching skirt and peep-toe black pumps along with statement jewelry and bag by the brand, and of course was consistent with her signature side part.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

This was not Yeoh’s first time showing up to a glam affair in Schiaparelli. In fact, she even wore a Surrealist creation by the fashion house’s designer Daniel Roseberry for her 2023 nuptials. But like all style icons, she’s able to make the pieces her own — which is made clear when comparing her skirt suit to the way the same blazer was first presented in Paris back in September. The model left the jacket open, with only her bare skin underneath, and paired it with one of the biggest denim trends, barrel jeans, for a more streetwear approach.

Estrop/Getty Images

Tweed blazers are a forever fashion staple (Hello, Coco Chanel!), but Yeoh’s Gold Gala styling reminded us of just how versatile and elegant they can be. Even with the summer looming, a jacket (and suit for that matter) like this are worthy of investing in year round. We’ve gathered a few options — from the exact Schiaparelli style to some more budget-friendly ones — that you can wear a multitude of ways.