Creating a wardrobe filled with timeless, foolproof staples isn’t a hard thing to do. However, doing it as gracefully as Sienna Miller, who always appears effortlessly polished, is another story. The actor — whose style leans on the side of modern minimalism — knows a thing or two about wearing everyday basics. And when there’s a piece she simply can’t stop wearing, you know it’s good. Such is the case with Sienna Miller’s green puffer coat, which will convince you to get a puffer jacket of your own.

When it comes to winter weather essentials, everyone has their go-to outer layer. For the 21 Bridges actor, it’s a khaki green puffer coat — which feels right in line with one of the biggest winter jacket trends this year. Miller has been spotted wearing her cold-weather staple a handful of times. Most recently, she sported the coat on Jan. 13 in New York, where she styled it with classic jeans and Chanel High Boots, $1,800, for an ultra-warm look. For a more effortless approach to her ensemble, the actor accessorized with a floral knit beanie and the $450 Les Second Tote by FRAME — which is another key favorite in Miller’s everyday wardrobe.

Of course, a true staple is one that falls seamlessly into any closet, pairing well with all of the other chic items you own. And based on Miller’s other ensembles, this neutral puffer coat does just that. Whether she’s sporting the jacket with a simple gray cardigan layered over a Breton striped T-shirt with luxe combat boots, or she’s styling it with tapered jeans and lace-up hiking-style boots, it’s clear that this warm winter coat is one to invest in for the season.

In the chance that you’re looking for a new coat to keep in heavy rotation with the rest of your winter staples, get yourself one like Miller’s. You can style it with a pair of blue jeans like the actor, or opt for a black skinny pair with knee-high boots if you want to dress it up for a more polished look.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite green puffer coats on the market now.