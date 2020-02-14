If you've been keeping tabs on celebrity street style, odds are that you've come across Sienna Miller's leopard leggings more than once. Rain or shine, summer or fall, the actor has found countless ways to rotate them, even going as far as stepping out with her daughter in matching pairs. Because the New York-born, London-raised actor is known for her eye for style, anything she repeats is usually worth taking a closer look, and the the effortless pant is no exception.

On Feb. 11, Miller was seen running errands around Manhattan in a super cozy look that's easier to nail than you'd expect. Past her messy bun (a fixture for a full day of to-do's) was a pair of oversized Gucci slipper-boots, a cherry red wallet, and a gray cashmere sweater. Her taupe wool coat tied it all together, cooling off off the whole look against the warm hues of the leopard print. The foolproof science behind pulling off this pant from one season to the next? Solids. Miller keeps it consistent and uncomplicated by tying in more subtle essentials, such as a yellow crewneck or a black zip-up. For footwear, truthfully, anything goes — we've seen her sport these in Birkenstocks, Gucci loafers, and Stan Smith's.

If you are feeling bold enough to attempt this look yourself, you're in luck. Thanks to end-of-season sales, tons of winter items are being marked down by the minute. No matter what your budget is, it's actually possible to recreate this entire look. To get the coat, try the Henlo herringbone wool coat from Isabel Marant Etoile, which has dropped in price to less than $400. Equipment has the perfect gray sweater to layer underneath, and it's also a huge steal at $245. For the boot, UGG is the brand responsible for originally popularizing the style, and their make retails for just $100. Last but not least, the exact pair of leopard leggings worn by Miller are still available (yes, even after all these years). Made by Charlotte Olympia, these are just $190, and will totally withstand the test of time.

Shop all the selects below.