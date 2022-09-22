There’s no denying the power of a dramatic hair transformation. A fresh chop or brand-new color can totally change your look, enhance your mood, and inspire you to take even more beauty risks. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to frequently switch things up, but Shay Mitchell has stayed true to her long, dark hair for years now. There’s nothing wrong with a signature look, of course, but every once in a while, it’s fun to surprise people — which is exactly what the Pretty Little Liars actor did this week. Shay Mitchell’s new red hair was a last-minute decision, but it may just spark an entirely new wave of copper hair trends this fall.

Earlier this week, the star posted side-by-side selfies on her Instagram story with an AI-powered hair color-changing filter. One half of the photo showed her with simulated red hair, and the other with an icy platinum blonde shade, with a poll just below asking her followers to choose which shade she should go for. The answer was immediately clear — the vast majority voted for red, and Mitchell wasted no time making the vibrant color a reality. Mitchell and her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, quickly got to work on her transformation and soon, the actor was sharing the jaw-dropping results as well some behind-the-scenes shots of the color process.

“You guys voted…And thank you to the one and only @jesushair for going along with my extremely last-minute desire to dye my hair after a full days shoot 😘,” she captioned the photo carousel. The post included shots of Mitchell laying across a kitchen countertop while her hair is washed in the sink, a screenshot of a FaceTime call showing off her new look, and a video clip of Guerrero styling her freshly-dyed red hair.

Mitchell didn’t wait long to show off her new hair to the public, either. On Sept. 21, she appeared at the Fendi runway show during Milan Fashion Week in a yellow ensemble designed by the Italian fashion house, her hair in a ‘90s-style, Pamela Anderson-inspired updo. She also accessorized with black sunglasses and a deep yellow Fendi handbag, the tones of which perfectly complemented her fresh color.

It’s not exactly surprising that Mitchell’s fans would want to see her go red, given that it’s one of the biggest hair color trends of the season. “Coppers are having a massive resurgence,” Michael Duenas, Aloxxi Celebrity Hairstylist, previously told TZR. “In 2013, copper was at the top of the charts for requested color, especially in the fall. As always, fashion repeats itself, and it’s back!”

Mitchell joins the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner, who have all recently tried out the copper hair trend, which usually peaks around autumn. This year in particular, though, the pull to go red is stronger than ever. The just-released trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid remake stars Halle Bailey, whose Ariel-perfect red locs are inspiring an entirely new generation of beauty lover to experiment with copper. It’s the ideal time of year to follow Mitchell’s lead and try it out yourself.