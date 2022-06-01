You Only Need One Hair Product To Master The ‘90s Pamela Anderson Updo

To say that the ‘90s have made a comeback would be an understatement. The decade’s most iconic trends (and the stars that sparked them) have all but taken over the current zeitgeist, resulting in what could be described as a full-on ‘90s revival. One of the most popular throwback trends is courtesy of ‘90s screen siren Pamela Anderson, whose highly publicized marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was recently portrayed in the hit 2022 Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. Along with all the drama of their relationship, the show dredged up some seriously iconic styles; particularly, the Pamela Anderson hair updo that became her trademark.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian — as well fans on TikTok who have dubbed the trend “#pamcore” — have been loving the voluminous look, which features a textured mass of curls piled on top of the head as well as face-framing pieces. Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairstylist who works with Kardashian, has finally dropped the much-anticipated tutorial for the ‘90s updo — and it’s actually so easy.

“Everyone’s been asking for the ‘90s Pam updo tutorial,” the stylist wrote along with an Instagram video breaking down the steps. “It’s actually really easy to do, would you try it out? 👌🏽”

Appleton starts by curling small sections of hair using a curling iron and spraying the Color Wow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray all over. Then, he separates out two face-framing pieces of hair, pulling the rest back and twisting it into a claw clip. Finally, he uses pins to secure the hair around the crown of the head, creating a voluminous updo and allowing the curly ends to effortlessly drape down.

Appleton has created the ‘90s updo for Kim Kardashian multiple times now, both with her signature dark hair and her newly blonde locks. For Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, the star wore a messier version of the look, with long face-framing front pieces in the front.

Considering the effortless elegance of the ‘90s style, it’s a great option for any of your own wedding attendances this summer.

Below, shop the texture spray Appleton uses and get ready to create Anderson-level volume.

