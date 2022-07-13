Phoebe Dynevor has fully mastered the art of the Instagram photo dump. A fairly recent trend that just requires three to eight loosely-related pictures ranging from quirkily off-kilter to conventionally hot, the carousel feature makes it easy to share juicy glimpses of a life well lived: some fun shoes here, some palm trees there, a possible new partner just out of frame. In Dynevor’s case, she artfully orchestrated her photo dump to reveal a major secret: her signature copper hair is long gone. Phoebe Dynevor’s dark hair transformation can be seen on the second tile of the photo collection, a popular move when one wants to share a life update without calling direct attention to it. Of course, Dynevor’s brunette makeover is such a serious (and very stylish) shakeup her comments were immediately flooded with gushing compliments — even Emily In Paris star Ashley Park stopped to call the new color divine and offer up some very appropriate heart-eye emojis.

In the first photo of her new hair, it looks like Dynevor opted for a cool-toned, nearly ash-brown shade with a choppy-layered, curtain bang-accented cut to match. A few slides later, a mirror selfie provides a better look at how her haircut falls. Already such a complement to her deep green eyes and luminous skin, the fresh color and cut only amplify Dynevor’s increasingly edgy style, too.

The Bridgerton star hasn’t shied away from experimenting with her look in the past, but this brunette transformation seems more on the permanent side. Even at this year’s 2022 Met Gala, at which Dynevor wore a long, red-toned brunette wig, it was only a few hours before she was back to the warm copper-red considered her trademark. In fact, she’s actually a rare natural redhead though she would often dye her hair blonde in an effort to cover it up. “I feel very lucky to be able to experiment so much with my hair for work and not only length but color too,” she told Glamour UK earlier this year. “Let’s see where the next role takes me, but I am certainly open to experimenting — perhaps platinum blonde. I would love to do that. Who knows, I am up for anything.”

Her past quotes to the magazine raise a good point. There’s a solid chance this is for a role, which is supported by the fact that Dynevor didn’t share stylist credits. Regardless of if it’s for work or if Dynevor just wanted to ride the latest Brunette Boom, the striking new cut and color are already adding so much intrigue.