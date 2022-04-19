One fact is for certain: Dramatic eye makeup is here to stay for spring. While you may not want to do a colorful eyeshadow everyday (no judgement here), there are more pared down options you can try. Take Shay Mitchell’s black and white eyeliner look recently modeled on Instagram. The mom-to-be always seems to nail it (take, for instance, the soft glam, ultra-long ponytail combo she chose for her pregnancy reveal). Pretty much any look she serves is worth recreating and this approachable everyday way to wear graphic liner is just the latest.

Behind the two-toned liner is celebrity makeup artist (and a longtime go-to of Mitchell’s), Ash Kholm. She was the one to share the look from her Instagram account, dubbing the surprisingly neutral look “Sharp & Sculpted.” Lucky for you, the pro breaks down the exact products needed to replicate the fresh take for spring.

Notably, the double liner was achieved using three key products. Before applying the liner, the MUA used Nudestix’s new limited edition Euphoric Nudes Festival Palette. On the lid she used Rustic Grotto (a shimmery terracotta color) and blended it with Dew Wap (an iridescent champagne hue). She then went back in to blend Dew Wap in the crease. Directly under the brow bone she strategically placed the lightest glistening shade, Euphorix, to pick up light.

The lower lash line was traced with Boho (a matte brown) to help define the eye. As for the liner: Mac’s Black Track Gel Liner was employed to create a crisp cat eye. On top of that, the pro used a steady hand to layer on Anastasia’s white liner.

A seamless sculpted face accompanied the sharp eyes — Shay wore La Mer’s soft fluid foundation (in honey) and Nudefix’s concealer (in shade 6). As for contouring, the pro used the Nudestix Nudies stick (in Terracotta Tan) all over the face to give her skin a subtle bronze glow. To complete the look that same Boho shade (from the eyeshadow palette) was patted on the lips, then topped with a glossy lip glaze from La Badi.

Keep scrolling to scoop up the three Shay-approved eye products you need to spruce up your next cat eye.

